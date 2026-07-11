Quote of the day by The Lion King's Rafiki: ‘The past can hurt. But you can either run from it or …’

Quote of the day: "The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it," — Rafiki from The Lion King.

The Lion King might seem like a movie meant for kids only, but it offers many hidden truths and life lessons about life. One such popular line from the film is spoken by the beloved character Rafiki, the wise mandrill and spiritual guide. He tells Simba after the young lion has spent years hiding from the guilt of his father Mufasa's death. When Simba encounters Rafiki, he avoids his painful memories and his place as king. This is when Rafiki reminds him that while the past cannot be erased, it does not have to define the future. The conversation becomes the turning point in the movie, inspiring Simba to return home, confront Scar, and reclaim his throne.

Advertisement

What does it mean The quote here accepts the uncomfortable truth. It says that the past does leave scars. This is because everyone experiences failure, heartbreak, rejection, regret, or loss at some point. These are inevitable in life, which may continue to haunt you long after they happen. However, Rafiki says that pain itself isn't the problem. The true healing from the past begins with real choices. How do you choose to respond to the pain? One may spend years running away from painful memories, allowing oneself to be consumed by pain and fear. But one may also opt for a different road: accepting the past as lessons and learning to grow with them. This is the only way to turn pain into opportunity, letting it become a lesson in disguise for better days ahead.

Advertisement

Why it is relevant today The line is quite inspirational and important in today's time when people often struggle with personal problems, career disappointments, breakups, and the constant pressure to be successful in life. Social media adds a layer of comparison and perfection, pushing people to paint a perfect picture online rather than accepting their mistakes or flaws.

Rafiki's words guide towards a healthier perspective. Growth begins not by pretending painful experiences never happened, but by accepting them, understanding them, and moving forward with greater wisdom. Every setback carries a lesson only when we are willing to confront it honestly.

Life lessons from this quote One of the reasons the quote has endured is that it reflects a universal truth about resilience. The people we admire most are rarely those who never failed. But they are those who learned from failure and refused to let it define them. Entrepreneurs build stronger businesses after losses, athletes return stronger after defeats, and individuals emerge wiser after personal hardships. Their success often stems from learning how to transform it into strength.

Advertisement

The quote also talks about the importance of accountability. Running from the past may offer temporary relief, but unresolved guilt and fear eventually catch up. Facing mistakes, apologising when necessary, forgiving ourselves, and embracing change require courage, yet they are essential steps toward personal growth. True maturity lies not in having a perfect past but in developing the wisdom to learn from an imperfect one.

The life lessons from Rafiki's words are simple yet profound.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.