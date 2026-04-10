Quote of the day by Theodore Roosevelt: 'In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is…'

Theodore Roosevelt's quote is gaining significant attention for its simple yet powerful message on decision-making: “In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing."

Focus on doing what is right The statement emphasises the importance of making ethical and responsible decisions, especially in times of distress. It suggests that when given a choice, individuals should do what is right rather than what is wrong.

Better than inaction or wrong choices Roosevelt’s words also suggest that it is better to take the right action than to remain inactive or take the wrong action. Indecision can lead to missed opportunities or worsen a situation. The quote implies that although the right decision may involve challenges, it produces better long-term results than shirking responsibility or taking a detrimental route.

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Relevance in modern times Experts say the message remains strongly relevant in various fields such as politics, business, and personal life. Leaders, especially, are often left with no choice but to make decisions that may be hard but are necessary and affect many people. However, choosing what is right regardless of the pressure received results in trust and credibility. Likewise, this message applies to individuals in their daily lives with regard to relationships, work, and obligations to society.

A call for accountability The quote also promotes accountability. Decisions also dictate the level of accountability expected. Therefore, individuals should always choose the right path in life to create an honest and civilized society.

In essence, Roosevelt’s message is clear and direct

Aim to do what is right when faced with a decision. It may not be the easiest thing to do in the short term, but it is the better choice in the long term.

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Who was Theodore Roosevelt? A look at the life and legacy of the 26th US President Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most influential leaders of America, held the office of the President of the United States from 1901 until 1909. Roosevelt was known for his strong leadership and reform-driven policies, and played a critical role in imperialistic expansion of the presidency and in shaping the country’s global image.

Roosevelt was born on October 27, 1858, in New York City, to a wealthy and socially established family. Despite his poor health and severe asthma throughout his childhood, he gained physical strength by undertaking rigorous exercises and developed a lifelong love for an active life, which he later termed as “the strenuous life.”

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He graduated from Harvard College in 1880 and briefly attended Columbia Law School before he gave writing and politics a shot. Roosevelt entered public service at a young age, becoming a New York State Assembly member at 23 with a reputation for combating corrupt practices.

His early personal life experienced much tragedy. He lost his mother and his first wife, Alice Hathaway Lee, in 1884 on the same day. Roosevelt later remarried Edith Kermit Carow, and the couple settled down at the Sagamore Hill estate in New York and raised five children.

His political and military career received national attention during the Spanish-American War. Roosevelt led the Rough Riders, a volunteer cavalry, and became a war hero after the Battle of Santiago in Cuba.

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He later served as governor of New York State, where he initiated major reforms against corruption and corporate power. However, his aggressive style agitated the party leaders, who then forced him into the vice-presidency seat in 1900 under President William McKinley.

Roosevelt took over presidential duties in 1901, following McKinley’s assassination. He took progressive reforms, made the federal government more powerful, and made the USA a global power. In 1906, Roosevelt was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for mediating peace during the Russo-Japanese War.

He was also instrumental in the construction of the Panama Canal, a huge engineering feat that changed the course of global commerce.

Roosevelt died on January 6, 1919, at Oyster Bay, New York, and left behind a political legacy that is cherished in American politics as well as global diplomacy.

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