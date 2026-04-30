Thomas Alva Edison, renowned inventor and businessman, believed that failing and learning from every setback is essential for invention and innovation. His philosophy sees failures as trials to success and highlights that his attempts were actually "ways that did not work".

Quote of the Day by Thomas Alva Edison on path to success: "I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

What does this quote mean? This quote emphasizes the values of persistence and learning over discouragement. Glorifying the path to success which comes with tremendous difficulties and obstacles, Thomas Alva Edison put forward an optimistic approach to the journey, describing it as a precursor to enlightenment. He viewed these attempts as the building blocks and necessary steps to major breakthrough creations.

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One of the most influential figures in the history of modern technology, Thomas Alva Edison made numerous important contributions to fields such as electrical power, motion pictures, and telecommunications, among others. Edison faced multiple failures during his incandescent light bulb experiment, with his electric vote recorder and electric car battery. Although he struggled for years, but did he not give up and was determined to make a mark and rightly did by jotting down his name in his history.

What values we learn from this quote? This quote underscores the importance of endurance and suggests that one should not be disheartened if the results are not as per expectations, instead one should revisit, revise and rethink to make progress.

How is Thomas Alva Edison's quote relevant today? Many of Edison's quotes about innovation, entrepreneurship and perseverance are relevant and make sense even today. His quote teaches the young to learn from setbacks, think creatively, work hard, pursue passion and strive toward aspirations.

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Born in 1847 in Milan, Ohio Born in 1847 in Milan, Ohio, and raised in Port Huron, Michigan, Thomas Alva Edison worked as a telegraph operator during his early days, which inspired some of his earliest inventions

Thomas Alva Edison's inventions Incandescent Light Bulb (1879)

Phonograph (1877)

Motion Picture Camera and Kinetoscope (1890s)

Electric Power Distribution System (1882)

Carbon-Button Telephone Transmitter (1877)

Electric Pen and Duplicating Press (1875)

Alkaline Storage Battery (1900s)

Top inspiring quotes by Thomas Alva Edison “There are no rules here -- we're trying to accomplish something.”

“Genius is one percent inspiration, ninety-nine percent perspiration.”

“There's a better way to do it - Find it.”

“Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”

“We often miss opportunity because it's dressed in overalls and looks like work.”

“The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are, first, hard work; second, stick-to-itiveness; third, common sense.”

​“If we all did the things we are really capable of doing, we would literally astound ourselves.”

“When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this - you haven't.”

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”

“To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk.”

“The doctor of the future will give no medication, but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease.”

“Just because something doesn't do what you planned it to do doesn't mean it's useless.”