Quote of the day by Thomas Aquinas on true love: ‘To love is to will the good of the other’

Thomas Aquinas was a renowned philosopher and theologian whose ideas continue to influence discussions on ethics, faith and human relationships. He believed that love is more than emotion or attraction and should be understood through actions and intentions.

One of the most widely shared ideas linked to Aquinas is the quote: “To love is to will the good of the other.” Although the wording is a modern paraphrase, it reflects a central theme in his writings.

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Quote of the Day

“To love is to will the good of the other.”

— Thomas Aquinas

What does the quote mean? According to Aquinas, genuine love is not simply about feelings or desire. Instead, it involves sincerely wanting what is best for another person.

The phrase “will the good” refers to making choices and taking actions that support another person's well-being, growth, and happiness. In this view, love is based on care and goodwill rather than possession or control.

The quote suggests that true love is shown through concern for another person's welfare, even when doing so may require patience, sacrifice, or personal inconvenience.

Why the quote remains relevant today In a world where relationships are often judged by passion, attention or emotional intensity, Aquinas offers a different perspective. His definition of love focuses on character and commitment rather than temporary feelings.

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The idea reminds people that healthy relationships are built on respect, honesty, kindness, and a desire to see others thrive.

Life lesson from the quote The key lesson is that love is not only something people feel; it is something they choose.

While emotions can change over time, acts of care, support and understanding demonstrate lasting love. Aquinas encourages people to think beyond what they receive from relationships and consider how they can contribute positively to the lives of others.

This principle applies not only to romantic relationships but also to friendships, family bonds, and leadership.

How to apply it in everyday life The quote encourages people to reflect on the motives behind their actions. Helping someone should come from a genuine desire to support them rather than a need for recognition, control, or personal gain.

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In daily life, this can mean listening carefully, offering honest advice, showing patience, and supporting another person's growth. Sometimes it may also involve encouraging difficult but necessary choices that serve their long-term well-being.

Final thought Thomas Aquinas' quote, “To love is to will the good of the other,” offers a timeless reminder that love is measured not only by emotion but also by action.

His message is simple: true love means wanting the best for others and being willing to act in ways that help them flourish. By placing goodwill at the centre of relationships, Aquinas presents a vision of love that remains relevant centuries later.

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