Quote of the day by Thomas Fuller: ‘It is said that the darkest hour of the night comes just before the dawn'

Words of wisdom often echo across centuries, and Thomas Fuller’s 17th‑century observation — It is said that the darkest hour of the night comes just before the dawn — remains one of the most enduring. First recorded in his 1650 work A Pisgah‑Sight of Palestine and the Confines Thereof, the line has since become a proverb of hope, reminding readers that despair is often the prelude to renewal.

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Quote of the day "It is said that the darkest hour of the night comes just before the dawn," — Thomas Fuller.

The quote above comes from Thomas Fuller, an English Churchman, historian, and writer. Fuller was one of the most widely read English authors of his century. The saying, now a common proverb, is an early recording of what is usually cited, coming from a simple observation about the natural rhythm of night giving way to day.

What does the quote mean? Here, Fuller offers a consolation drawn from an observation of nature. The imagery suggests that the most difficult and hopeless feelings always come before things improve, or right before the sunrise.

The comfort here comes from reframing despair as a signal rather than a definitive sentence. It gives hope, since now the darkest night, or the most hopeless feeling, will be followed by a high point. Bad times always pass, in simpler words.

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The moment you feel least able to carry on may be the moment you are closest to relief.

Why it is important today The quote is highly relevant in modern times, as the world we live in offers constant pressure and few pauses, whether it be financial strain, career uncertainties, familial pressures, health struggles, or personal loss. A mindset that treats every low point as permanent can push people to give up right at the threshold for change.

Through his words, Fuller reminds readers that hardship tends to feel the most total precisely when it is at its most intense. However, the quote reminds us that intensity is not the same as permanence.

The saying, however, is better treated as a comfort rather than a law. Nights and days always roll over, but difficulties don't follow the same law. Even if it isn't a concrete law, it offers comfort and encouragement not to quit and to stay in the fight a little longer, since it's often when you stay in a situation that it finally turns.

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Life lessons from here 1. Intensity is not permanence The worst-feeling moment is rarely the final one. How bad something feels is a poor guide to how long it will last.

2. Endure the last stretch Many people quit closest to the turning point, when exhaustion peaks. Holding on a little longer is often the whole battle.

3. Read despair as a signal, not a verdict A feeling that things cannot get worse can mean the low point has arrived. Low points, however, are by definition where the direction changes.

4. Take it as encouragement, not a guarantee Dawns and sunsets are reliable, but recovery isn't always automatic. The idea should be used to sustain effort, not to just wait for rescue.

5. Small persistence compounds Getting through one more hour, one more day, keeps you present for the change when it comes. You cannot benefit from the dawn if you live in the dark. After all, the point of the saying is not that morning is promised, but that it is worth staying up to see.

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