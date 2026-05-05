Quote of the Day by Thomas Fuller: ‘The worth of water...’ Why people often understand value only after loss

Thomas Fuller was an English churchman and historian born in 1608. He studied at Cambridge and became one of the wittiest writers of 17th-century England. His books included The Holy State and the Profane State and The Worthies of England. Fuller died in 1661. But many of his short sayings still sound remarkably fresh today.

We never know the worth of water till the well is dry. - Thomas Fuller

This is a genuine Thomas Fuller line. It is recorded in Gnomologia (1732).

Meaning of the Quote In business terms, this quote is about recognising value too late. Fuller is pointing to a simple human habit. People often understand the true worth of something only after it becomes scarce or unavailable. Water is the literal image here. But the principle applies to much more. The "well" can mean trust, health, time, talent, or public goodwill. We tend to notice what matters most only when it becomes hard to access.

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That is what makes this line so useful for leaders. It warns against reactive thinking. Good leadership is not just about fixing visible problems. It is about valuing foundational things before a crisis forces you to. Fuller's deeper lesson is about stewardship. If you wait for the well to run dry before appreciating it, you are already too late.

Why This Quote Resonates This quote feels especially relevant now because water is becoming a real global pressure point. The United Nations warned in January 2026 that the world is heading toward water "bankruptcy." Nearly 75 per cent of the global population lives in water-insecure regions. Around 4 billion people face severe water scarcity for at least one month every year. The economic toll from groundwater depletion and climate change exceeds $300 billion annually. That is Fuller's proverb playing out in modern form.

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A second sign comes from business. Reuters reported in April 2026 that inconsistent water reporting standards are making it harder for investors to assess risk. Water is now a business resilience issue. It affects supply chains, manufacturing, and long-term planning. Fuller's line resonates because it captures a larger truth. Essential resources stay undervalued until scarcity forces them into strategy.

Another Perspective

When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water." - Benjamin Franklin, Poor Richard’s Almanack tradition

Franklin's version echoes Fuller so closely it feels like a direct companion. Fuller's wording is older. Franklin's is terser. Together, they offer a fuller leadership lesson. Wisdom often begins by accepting that dependence is real. We are sustained by systems, people, and resources we barely notice when they are abundant. The point is not just to appreciate them emotionally. It is to protect them practically.

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How You Can Implement This Identify the "water" in your work or life. It’s the resource you rely on most but discuss least.

Protect foundational assets early, whether that means relationships, clean processes, cash discipline or actual water use.

Measure what feels abundant now so scarcity does not catch you off guard later.

Invest in maintenance before failure turns it into an emergency repair.

Teach your team to value invisible essentials, not just visible wins.

Ask before every major decision: "What well are we drawing from, and are we preserving it?"

Final Thought

We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment. - Margaret Mead

That line sharpens Fuller's insight into a modern warning. Fuller's proverb sounds simple because it names a timeless human failure. We confuse availability with permanence. The well matters most before it runs dry, not after. That is true of water. And it is true of almost everything that quietly keeps life possible.

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References Encyclopaedia Britannica, Thomas Fuller biography.

Gnomologia archival records and quotation references preserving “We never know the worth of water till the well is dry.”

Reuters, UN warning on global water “bankruptcy” (January 2026).

Reuters, Rising water risks and push for common reporting rules (April 2026).

World Resources Institute, released on corporate water risk guidance