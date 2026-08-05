Quote of the day by Thomas Henry Huxley: 'Try to learn something about everything and…'

Quote of the day: “Try to learn something about everything and everything about something,” by Thomas Henry Huxley.

The above quote by English biologist and educator Thomas Henry Huxley is a timeless reminder for readers as it talks about striking a balance between curiosity and mastery.

What does it mean It encourages us to develop a broad understanding of the world by exploring diverse subjects while also dedicating ourselves to becoming an expert in one chosen field.

Why this is important This balance is especially relevant in today's fast-changing world, where broad knowledge helps us to adapt, connect ideas, and make informed decisions. On the other hand, deep expertise on a particular subject allows us to create meaningful impact and stand out at work.

Life lessons from here The quote also teaches several important values, including lifelong learning, intellectual humility, and the urge to stay curious. Through the words, Huxley is telling us that true wisdom doesn't mean that one has to know everything. Instead, a truly wise person will continuously expand her/his horizons while striving for excellence in what they are most passionate about.

More popular quotes by Thomas Henry Huxley: -“Sit down before fact as a little child, be prepared to give up every preconceived notion, follow humbly wherever and to whatever abysses nature leads, or you shall learn nothing. I have only begun to learn content and peace of mind since I have resolved at all risks to do this.”

-“I am too much of a skeptic to deny the possibility of anything.”

-“The man of science has learned to believe in justification, not by faith, but by verification.”

-“The chess-board is the world; the pieces are the phenomena of the universe; the rules of the game are what we call the laws of Nature. The player on the other side is hidden from us. We know that his play is always fair, and patient. But also we know, to our cost, that he never overlooks a mistake, or makes the smallest allowance for ignorance.”

-“What we call rational grounds for our beliefs are often extremely irrational attempts to justify our instincts.”

-"We live in a world which is full of misery and ignorance, and the plain duty of each and all of us is to try to make the little corner he can influence somewhat less miserable and somewhat less ignorant than it was before he entered.”

-“Perhaps the most valuable result of all education is the ability to make yourself do the thing you have to do, when it ought to be done, whether you like it or not. It is the first lesson that ought to be learned and however early a man's training begins, it is probably the last lesson that he learns thoroughly.”

-“It is far better for a man to go wrong in freedom than to go right in chains.”

-“Science is simply common sense at its best, that is, rigidly accurate in observation, and merciless to fallacy in logic.”

-“Science commits suicide when it adopts a creed.”