Quote of the day by Thomas Henry Huxley: 'Try to learn something about everything and…'

Quote of the day: “Try to learn something about everything and everything about something,” by Thomas Henry Huxley.

The above quote by English biologist and educator Thomas Henry Huxley is a timeless reminder for readers as it talks about striking a balance between curiosity and mastery.

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What does it mean It encourages us to develop a broad understanding of the world by exploring diverse subjects while also dedicating ourselves to becoming an expert in one chosen field.

Why this is important This balance is especially relevant in today's fast-changing world, where broad knowledge helps us to adapt, connect ideas, and make informed decisions. On the other hand, deep expertise on a particular subject allows us to create meaningful impact and stand out at work.

Life lessons from here The quote also teaches several important values, including lifelong learning, intellectual humility, and the urge to stay curious. Through the words, Huxley is telling us that true wisdom doesn't mean that one has to know everything. Instead, a truly wise person will continuously expand her/his horizons while striving for excellence in what they are most passionate about.

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More popular quotes by Thomas Henry Huxley: -“Sit down before fact as a little child, be prepared to give up every preconceived notion, follow humbly wherever and to whatever abysses nature leads, or you shall learn nothing. I have only begun to learn content and peace of mind since I have resolved at all risks to do this.”

-“I am too much of a skeptic to deny the possibility of anything.”

-“The man of science has learned to believe in justification, not by faith, but by verification.”

-“The chess-board is the world; the pieces are the phenomena of the universe; the rules of the game are what we call the laws of Nature. The player on the other side is hidden from us. We know that his play is always fair, and patient. But also we know, to our cost, that he never overlooks a mistake, or makes the smallest allowance for ignorance.”

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-“What we call rational grounds for our beliefs are often extremely irrational attempts to justify our instincts.”

-"We live in a world which is full of misery and ignorance, and the plain duty of each and all of us is to try to make the little corner he can influence somewhat less miserable and somewhat less ignorant than it was before he entered.”

-“Perhaps the most valuable result of all education is the ability to make yourself do the thing you have to do, when it ought to be done, whether you like it or not. It is the first lesson that ought to be learned and however early a man's training begins, it is probably the last lesson that he learns thoroughly.”

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-“It is far better for a man to go wrong in freedom than to go right in chains.”

-“Science is simply common sense at its best, that is, rigidly accurate in observation, and merciless to fallacy in logic.”

-“Science commits suicide when it adopts a creed.”

-“The most considerable difference I note among men is not in their readiness to fall into error, but in their readiness to acknowledge these inevitable lapses.”

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.