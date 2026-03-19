Quote of the day by Thomas Jefferson: ‘I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more…’

"I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it”: This inspiring quote by Thomas Jefferson, the former US president and one of the most influential figures in American history, suggests that luck is not entirely incidental but is very closely linked to persistence and preparation.

What does the quote mean? Jefferson's quote implies that the harder a person continues to work for things they want to achieve in life, the greater the chance of favourable results. Jefferson's words are in contrast to what many people believe or tend to make themselves believe to feel better when they don't get a desired outcome. If a person fails to achieve their goals, they are most likely to focus on the negative and say things like "luck is not on my side" and "I tried my best". But what people forget is to focus on having a positive mindset, which can completely change the way a situation is perceived.

The quote suggests that success does not arrive unexpectedly, and what many people consider "luck" is the hard work of the person, which is often overlooked or remains uncredited. It reframes luck as a result of action, implying that those who remain committed to their work are more likely to encounter opportunities.

Jefferson's words also remind us that one must not stop after failing at a task. While many people blame their "luck" or "fate" and give up after they fail, there are others who continue to focus on where their efforts fell short and how they can improve them for the next opportunity, thereby increasing their chances of being successful.

This perspective is especially relevant in today's fast-moving world, where everyone is competing with one another. It's extremely easy to feel discouraged when others seem to succeed effortlessly, and that, in turn, makes people jealous of those around them. Social media and public narratives often tend to highlight outcomes while hiding the process and the hard work the other person did to deserve that feat. The late nights, failing repeatedly, continuing to grind, rarely make the headline. As a result, success often feels accidental to those who are not privy to an individual's journey.

Who is Thomas Jefferson? Thomas Jefferson was the third president of the United States. He was born on 13 April 1743, in Albemarle County, Virginia, to Peter and Jane Jefferson. His father was a successful planter and surveyor, and Jefferson came into ownership of land and enslaved people early in life. Growing up in Virginia's planter elite, he received a solid education and went on to study further at the College of William & Mary, where he was influenced by Enlightenment-era ideas.