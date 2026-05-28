Quote of the day by Thomas Jefferson on trends and values: ‘In matters of style, swim with the current…’

“In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock.” - Thomas Jefferson

These words by the famous American statesman underscore the need to adapt gracefully to changing trends and situations, without ever compromising your core values, honesty, beliefs, or moral principles.

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Meaning of the quote The quote by Thomas Jefferson teaches the importance of balancing flexibility with integrity. “Style” refers to external things such as fashion, communication methods, social trends, or changing ways of living. In these matters, Jefferson suggests that people should adapt with time and move along with society. Being open to change helps individuals grow, connect with others, and remain relevant in a constantly evolving world.

The quote highlights the difference between superficial change and inner character. External behaviour can adjust according to situations, but inner values should remain stable. A person who changes principles for convenience loses trust and self-respect. Strong principles create a solid foundation for leadership, relationships, and personal growth.

In today’s world, people often feel pressure to follow crowds, social media trends, or public opinion. This quote reminds us that adapting socially is acceptable, but sacrificing truth, honesty, or dignity is dangerous. For example, one may change communication styles at work or school, but should never compromise fairness or integrity to fit in.

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Why this quote resonates This quote resonates deeply because it reflects a challenge everyone faces in modern life: balancing acceptance with authenticity. Society constantly changes through technology, culture, trends, and expectations. People often adapt their appearance, habits, or communication styles to fit different environments. Jefferson’s words reassure us that adapting externally is natural and even beneficial.

At the same time, the quote strongly reminds people not to lose themselves in the process. Many individuals experience pressure to compromise their beliefs to gain social approval, avoid criticism, or achieve success quickly. The idea of standing “like a rock” inspires courage and self-respect. It encourages people to remain honest and morally strong even during difficult situations.

The quote also resonates because it applies universally. Students, professionals, leaders, and ordinary individuals all face moments where they must decide between convenience and principle. It teaches that true character is revealed not by how well someone follows trends, but by how firmly they protect their values.

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How can you implement this?

1. Adapt Socially: Learn modern skills, communication styles, and technologies to grow with changing times.

2. Protect Your Values: Never lie, cheat, or betray others simply to gain approval or temporary success.

3. Stay Honest Under Pressure: Stand by what is right even when people disagree with you.

4. Respect Different Opinions: Be open-minded toward others while remaining confident in your own principles.

5. Build Strong Character: Develop discipline, integrity, and self-respect so your decisions are guided by values, not trends.

6. Know the Difference: Understand which things require flexibility and which require firmness in life.

Who was Thomas Jefferson? Thomas Jefferson was an American statesman, philosopher, diplomat, and the third President of the United States. He was born on 13 April 1743 in Shadwell, Virginia, USA. Jefferson is best known as the principal author of the American Declaration of Independence, a document that emphasised liberty, equality, and human rights. He served as President from 1801 to 1809 and played a major role in shaping early American democracy. Jefferson was also interested in architecture, education, and political philosophy. He founded the University of Virginia and remains one of the most influential figures in American history.

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