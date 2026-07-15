Quote of the Day by Tom Holland: ‘The most important thing, in anything you do, is always trying your hardest…’

"The most important thing, in anything you do, is always trying your hardest, because even if you try your hardest and it's not as good as you'd hoped, you still have that sense of not letting yourself down."

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Some quotes stick with you because they offer neat, practical advice; others endure because they capture something lived and true. Tom Holland’s words feel like the latter — a gentle reminder that fulfilment often comes not from success itself but from knowing you gave everything you could.

Meaning and relevance of the quote The line shifts the spotlight away from results, trophies and public applause and back onto commitment, resilience and self‑belief. In an era that measures success by likes, headlines and box‑office returns, Holland’s view asks us to assess ourselves by the effort we put in rather than the outcome we get. Whether it’s in school, sport, work or personal goals, the idea is universal: real satisfaction comes from not having let yourself down.

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Holland shared the thought during an interview about his approach to life and career, stressing the need to keep perspective whether you win or fail. It’s a philosophy that seems to have guided him through his own journey.

Long before he became one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, Holland trained intensively as a dancer and gymnast and made his professional debut in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical.

His breakthrough arrived in 2012 with The Impossible, where his performance alongside Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor won wide praise. A few years later he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker, debuting in Captain America: Civil War before headlining the Spider‑Man trilogy. That role turned him into a global star, and brought the pressures that come with leading one of the world’s biggest franchises.

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English actor Tom Holland poses upon arrival to attend the red carpet for the premiere of his film 'The Odyssey' in Mumbai on July 11, 2026. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

Outside Marvel, Holland has deliberately broadened his filmography with roles in Cherry, The Devil All the Time, Uncharted and the TV series The Crowded Room. Those choices suggest an actor keen to test himself rather than be boxed in.

The years ahead look set to be among the busiest of his career. He is due to star alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey, and will return as Peter Parker in Spider‑Man: Brand New Day before appearing in the Marvel ensemble Avengers: Doomsday — two of the most talked‑about blockbusters in production.

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As Holland takes on increasingly ambitious projects, his advice still rings true: outcomes aren’t guaranteed, but giving your very best is something you can always control.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.