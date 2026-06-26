Quote of the day by Viktor Frankl: ‘Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to…’

This inspiring quote, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response,” emphasizes one of the greatest strengths of human beings-the ability to choose how they respond to life's situations.

While external events may be beyond our control, our reactions remain within our power. Viktor Frankl developed this philosophy after surviving the horrors of Nazi concentration camps, where he realized that inner freedom could never be taken away. His words encourage people to pause, think carefully and respond with wisdom rather than acting on emotion or impulse.

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Quote of the day "Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response." - Viktor Frankl

The quote says that human freedom lies in choosing thoughtful responses rather than reacting impulsively, fostering personal growth and resilience.

This quote is attributed to Viktor Frankl, an Austrian neurologist, psychiatrist, Holocaust survivor and founder of logotherapy. Although it is frequently associated with his book Man's Search for Meaning, the exact wording does not appear in that book. Instead, it reflects the central ideas developed throughout Frankl's writings and lectures on human freedom, responsibility and the power to choose one's attitude in any circumstance.

Meaning of the quote The quote means that every situation presents us with a choice. When something happens-whether positive or negative-we often experience an immediate emotional reaction. However, before responding, there is a brief moment in which we can decide how to act.

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This "space" represents our freedom, self-control, and responsibility. Instead of reacting with anger, fear, or frustration, we can choose patience, understanding, or courage. By making thoughtful choices, we become the authors of our own character rather than victims of circumstances. The quote reminds us that true freedom is not about controlling life but about controlling ourselves.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because everyone experiences difficult situations, misunderstandings, disappointments, and challenges. In today's fast-paced world, people often react instantly without thinking, leading to conflict and regret.

Frankl's message reminds us that taking a moment to pause can transform our relationships, decisions, and emotional well-being. It inspires individuals to become more mindful, responsible and emotionally intelligent. The quote is especially meaningful because it comes from someone who endured unimaginable suffering yet still believed in the power of human choice and hope.

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How you can implement this Whenever you face criticism, failure, or stressful situations, pause before speaking or acting.

Take a deep breath, think about the consequences of your response, and choose words that reflect your values instead of your emotions.

Develop habits such as meditation, journaling, or reflective thinking to strengthen emotional control.

In relationships, respond with empathy rather than anger.

At work or in studies, treat setbacks as opportunities to learn instead of reasons to quit.

Over time, these conscious choices build resilience, confidence and a more peaceful life. Viktor Frankl Viktor Frankl was born on 26 March 1905, in Vienna, Austria-Hungary (now Austria), to Gabriel Frankl, a civil servant, and Elsa Frankl (née Lion). From a young age, he showed a deep interest in psychology, philosophy and the meaning of human existence. He studied medicine at the University of Vienna and specialized in neurology and psychiatry.

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During World War II, Frankl was imprisoned in several Nazi concentration camps, where he lost his parents, brother, and first wife. Despite these tragic experiences, he developed logotherapy, a form of psychotherapy based on the belief that the primary human motivation is the search for meaning.

After the war, he married Eleonore Katharina Schwindt, and they had one daughter, Gabriele Frankl. Frankl became an internationally respected psychiatrist, professor, lecturer, and author. His most famous work, Man's Search for Meaning, has inspired millions of readers worldwide by demonstrating that even in the darkest circumstances, people can find hope, purpose, and dignity through their choices.

Frankl passed away on 2 September 1997, in Vienna, leaving behind a timeless legacy of resilience, compassion, and the enduring power of human freedom.

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