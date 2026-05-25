Quote of the Day by Viktor Frankl: 'What man actually needs is not a tensionless state but...'

Today, the Quote of the Day is by Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist Viktor Frankl: “What man actually needs is not a tensionless state but rather the striving and struggling for some goal worthy of him.”

About Viktor Frankl Viktor Frankl, born in Vienna in 1905, was an Austrian neurologist, psychiatrist, Holocaust survivor and founder of logotherapy, a school of psychotherapy centred on the human search for meaning.

Before World War II, he trained in medicine and psychiatry; during the Nazi era, he was imprisoned in concentration camps, an experience that later shaped his best-known work, Man’s Search for Meaning.

Britannica notes that Frankl’s theory argued that the primary motivation of human beings is the search for meaning in life.

Meaning of the Quote

“What man actually needs is not a tensionless state but rather the striving and struggling for some goal worthy of him.” — Viktor Frankl

The quote appears in Man’s Search for Meaning, in Frankl’s discussion of logotherapy. In the fuller passage, he warns against assuming that mental health means a completely tensionless state, and instead argues that people need “the call of a potential meaning waiting to be fulfilled.”

Frankl’s quote challenges the common belief that the ideal life is one without pressure, struggle or difficulty. He does not suggest that pain is good by itself. Rather, he argues that human beings need a meaningful reason to stretch beyond comfort.

The deeper lesson is that purpose creates a healthy kind of tension. A person who has a worthy goal is pulled forward by responsibility, ambition, love, service or unfinished work. That tension may be uncomfortable, but it can also make life feel alive, directed and necessary.

Frankl is making a sharp distinction between empty stress and meaningful struggle. Empty stress drains people because it feels pointless. Meaningful struggle, however, gives hardship a direction. It says: this is difficult, but it is difficult for something that matters.

Why This Quote Resonates This quote feels highly relevant today because many people are chasing comfort while still feeling restless, anxious or unfulfilled. Modern life offers more tools for convenience, but convenience alone does not answer the deeper question of purpose. Frankl’s message is that peace is not always found by removing every tension; sometimes it is found by committing to a goal worthy enough to carry tension well.

The idea also matters in career and personal growth. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 says employers expect 39% of workers’ core skills to change by 2030, meaning many people will face constant learning, reinvention and pressure. In such a world, the aim cannot be a life without challenge. The aim is to choose challenges connected to meaning.

Frankl’s quote is especially useful for anyone feeling stuck. The solution may not be to escape all discomfort, but to ask: “What goal is worthy of my effort?” Once that answer becomes clear, struggle becomes less like punishment and more like direction.

Another Perspective

“Those who have a ‘why’ to live, can bear with almost any ‘how’.” — Friedrich Nietzsche, quoted by Viktor Frankl in Man’s Search for Meaning

“What man actually needs is not a tensionless state but rather the striving and struggling for some goal worthy of him.” — Viktor Frankl

Frankl repeatedly uses this Nietzsche line to explain the central power of meaning. In concentration camps, he observed that people who could connect themselves to a future task, a loved one or a responsibility often found a stronger reason to endure.

Together, the two quotes create a complete philosophy of resilience. The first says people do not need a tensionless life; they need a worthy goal. The second explains why: once a person has a “why,” even the “how” becomes more bearable.

How You Can Implement This Choose a worthy goal: Pick one goal that is larger than comfort — learning a skill, supporting family, building health, serving others or creating meaningful work.

Separate stress from purpose: Ask whether your current pressure is connected to something meaningful or only to noise, ego, comparison or fear.

Turn discomfort into direction: When something feels hard, write down what it is training in you: patience, courage, discipline, empathy or endurance.

Avoid the trap of total ease: Rest is necessary, but do not make comfort your only aim. Growth needs friction.

Connect work to service: Even routine tasks become more meaningful when linked to someone helped, protected, taught, supported or inspired.

Review your “why” weekly: Ask yourself: “What am I struggling for, and is it still worthy of me?”

Final Thought

“Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose.” — Widely attributed to Viktor Frankl

This popular Frankl line captures the same core idea, though exact wording should be verified before strict publication. The message is clear: human beings are not built only for ease. They are built for meaning. A life without tension may sound peaceful, but a life without purpose can become empty. Frankl reminds us that the right struggle can become a source of strength.

References Britannica — Viktor Frankl biography, logotherapy and theory of meaning.

Internet Archive — Man’s Search for Meaning text carrying the full “tensionless state” passage.

Pursuit of Happiness — Viktor Frankl overview and quote context from Man’s Search for Meaning.

Public-domain / archived text of Man’s Search for Meaning with the fuller version: “worthwhile goal, a freely chosen task.”