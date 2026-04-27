Quote of the day by Vincent van Gogh: ‘Great things are not done by impulse, but…’

“Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together.” — Vincent van Gogh
LiveMint's quote of the day by Vincent van Gogh is a profound rejection of the "overnight success" myth. It suggests that excellence is not a lightning strike of inspiration, but rather the result of deliberate, incremental progress.
“If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.” — Vincent van Gogh
In a world where we expect 15-second videos to change our lives and two-hour delivery for our every whim, Van Gogh’s perspective is essentially the ultimate "vibe check" for our collective impatience.
Its relevance today boils down to three major areas:
"The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones." — Confucius, a sentiment Van Gogh would have definitely agreed with.
This famous quote comes from a letter Vincent van Gogh wrote to his younger brother, Theo van Gogh, on 22 October 1882.
At the time, Vincent was living in The Hague and was deeply immersed in his self-taught journey to master drawing and painting. The letter (officially catalogued as Letter 274 by the Van Gogh Museum) reveals a man who was thinking deeply about the discipline required to become a great artist.
While the quote is often shared as a standalone motivational "mantra," the original text in the letter is slightly more nuanced. Vincent was discussing the difference between people who act on fleeting whims and those who act with "willpower and reflection."
The original passage (translated from Dutch) reads:
“For the great doesn't happen through impulse alone, and is a succession of little things that are brought together.”
In the weeks leading up to this letter, Vincent had been struggling with his technique and felt pressure to produce "great" work quickly. He wrote this to remind himself (and Theo, who was supporting him financially) that mastery is a slow, cumulative process.
He compared the artist to a weaver or a miner, noting that progress doesn't happen as quickly as one would like, but requires "patience and faithfulness."
Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890) was a Dutch post-impressionist painter who redefined Western art through his emotional honesty and revolutionary technique.
Although he only painted for a decade, his output was staggering: over 2,100 artworks, including iconic oil paintings like The Starry Night and Sunflowers. His signature style—characterised by vibrant, non-traditional colours and thick, swirling brushstrokes known as impasto—moved art beyond literal representation into the realm of raw human feeling.
Van Gogh’s personal life was a "series of small things" often defined by intense struggle.
He faced chronic poverty and debilitating mental health challenges, leading to the infamous incident where he severed part of his own ear. He was supported primarily by his brother, Theo, whose extensive letters provide an intimate window into Vincent’s creative philosophy and internal turmoil.
Tragically, Van Gogh sold only one painting during his life and died at age 37, largely unrecognised by the public.
Posthumously, however, his reputation soared. He is now celebrated as the archetype of the "tortured genius." His work laid the foundations for Expressionism and continues to influence modern visual culture, proving that his relentless dedication to his craft ultimately achieved the "great things" he once envisioned.
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