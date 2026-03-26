Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, is considered one of the greatest all-format batsmen in the history of cricket. The cricketing legend's words — "Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success" — highlight his view on the significance of hard work and self-belief.

What does the quote mean? The quote sheds light on the importance of two things that are extremely crucial for success: believing in oneself and working hard. Self-belief means having confidence in one's abilities; believing that one is capable of achieving one's goals. Working hard means putting in the effort. It means to practise, learn, and to keep pushing one's limits. Kohli's inspiring words suggest that if you combine these two, success will follow. One must always remember that it's not about shortcuts or luck, but more about consistent efforts and having a healthy mindset.

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Why does the quote resonate? Kohli's words resonate deeply since it's a universal truth. We see it play out across every field, not just in sports. Any successful person must, at one point, have had doubts in their life, which they had to overcome. Simply believing in oneself is never enough. One has to put in the hard work, the countless hours, the late nights to learn and fail, and then learn again to ensure their success. Kohli's life serves as a reminder of this quote. He did not become a cricketing legend overnight. For this, he had to transform his game and his fitness, which he did through discipline and self-belief. Kohli's journey highlights how talent alone is never enough. One must back it up with a strong mind, relentless effort, and a belief in oneself that they can accomplish their goals and become successful.

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Kohli's words give hope, reminding us that success is well within our reach if we are willing to work for it. It also empowers us to take control of our own destinies.

How can you implement Kohli's wisdom? Kohli's words can be implemented in our daily lives by just doing these simple steps:

1. Start with recognising your strengths. This will help in instilling a sense of self-belief. Every person should believe in their potential, and every small victory helps in building confidence.

2. Once you have recognised your strengths, the next step is to identify the goals and embrace hard work. Start smaller and keep putting in the effort.

3. One must constantly question themself how they can improve and be better at a task. Seek feedback and use it to your benefit.

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4. One must remember that there comes a time when things get tough. It is at this moment that they should persevere and continue with their efforts to strengthen their resolve.

These principles can be implemented in any sphere of life and are not just restricted to any one particular scenario or situation, helping people to overcome obstacles and achieve dreams.

Who is Virat Kohli? Kohli is an Indian international cricketer and the former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Previously, Kohli was also the captain of the Indian national cricket team. He is considered to be one of the best bastmen in the world. Kohli has numerous records, including most centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He is also famous for his relentless pursuit of excellence. His journey from a young talent to a global superstar is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

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