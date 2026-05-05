Quote of the day by Wall Street star Michael Douglas: ‘Sometimes we spend more efforts with people that…’

Quote of the day: “Sometimes we spend more efforts with people that are strangers in terms of making an impression than the person that's closest to us. And you just gotta remember not to take for granted that person that's closest to you.” – Michael Douglas.

Who is Michael Douglas Michael Douglas is one of the highly regarded names in Hollywood. With his career spanning over nearly six decades, Douglas has created a niche for himself with his films like Wall Street (1987), Fatal Attraction (1987), Basic Instinct (1992), and Falling Down (1993).

Besides this, Michael Douglas is also known for his inspiring thoughts on life, relationships, and films.

What does it mean He once talked about the human tendency to take dear ones for granted. He referred to the common habit of people putting extra effort to impress colleagues, acquaintances and even strangers, while being careless towards their close ones.

With his statement, he hinted that familiarity can cause negligence in relationships. This may happen over time, as humans tend to take their loved ones for granted, often forgetting they too deserve their attention, respect and care.

The quote remains valid in today's time as work demands, social pressure, and digital race are easily prioritised over personal equations. Sometimes, people also put their best foot forward at work and social gatherings while overlooking those at home.

This is why Michael Douglas's lines remind us to value personal relationships. It also says that no relationship can be self-sustaining as they require care and appreciation from time to time. Without attention, any strong connection is bound to break.

More quotes by Michael Douglas:

-“If you take risks, you may fail, but if you don’t take risks, you will surely fail. The biggest risk in life is not taking one at all.”

-“As you get older, you realize that success is not just about what you achieve, but about the relationships you build and the impact you have on others.”

-“I think the most important thing is to keep challenging yourself. The moment you stop learning or pushing boundaries is the moment you stop growing.”

-“There’s no substitute for hard work. Talent can take you only so far, but discipline and persistence are what really make the difference.”

-“I’ve always been drawn to characters who are complex and flawed, because that’s what makes them human and relatable.”

-“Life throws challenges at you, but it’s how you deal with them that defines who you are and what you become.”

-“In this business, you have to develop a thick skin. Not every project will succeed, but every experience teaches you something valuable.”

-“You can’t control everything that happens to you, but you can control how you react to it and what you learn from it.”

-“For me, success has always been about balance—between work and personal life, ambition and contentment.”