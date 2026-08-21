Quote of the day by Walt Disney: ‘All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them'

Wisdom often says, “dream big” and “aim for the stars.” What is less often acknowledged is the level of commitment and nerve it takes to chase those dreams. Ambition is cheap — everyone has grand ideas of success. What truly separates those who realise their dreams from those who don’t is the willingness to take risks in pursuit of them.

Quote of the day "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." — Walt Disney.

The inspirational line is widely attributed to Walt Disney (1901-1966). It is one of his most widely cited inspirational lines, reflecting his philosophy of imagination, persistence, and courage. It aligns very closely with his recurring public themes regarding confidence, curiosity and action.

The American animator, film producer and entrepreneur is the creator behind one of the biggest entertainment empires in the world. From the creation of Mickey Mouse to the opening of the first Disneyland, Disney's career was built on improbable ideas and the pursuit of them to their full extent, achieving immense success in the process.

What does this quote mean? Disney here places the emphasis not on the big dreams, but on the courage required to chase them. The first half of the line is highly motivational, but the second half adds the condition of courage. Dreams simply don't arrive on their own; they require someone brave enough to act on them.

The most important word here is “courage”. Pursuing a dream requires accepting the possibility of failure, loss or ridicule. The deciding factor is not the talent or the idea, but the nerve to try.

Having a dream is the easy part. Daring to actually go after it is what makes the difference.

Why it is important today We are all surrounded by success stories. What we often forget, however, is how unlikely most of them seemed at the start. Disney's quote is a reminder that behind every realized dream is a moment when they chose to risk failure rather than settle for safety or comfort.

Courage, however, here does not mean recklessness. It means being willing to act despite feelings of fear, not the complete absence of it. Many hold themselves back because of what the pursuit of a dream might cost them, instead of a lack of ability.

The quote, however, is best read as a piece of encouragement rather than a guarantee. Courage may improve the odds, but the outcome is never promised. Not every dream comes true because of someone's courage, but every dream that has ever been achieved has required the courage to take the necessary risk.

Life lessons from here Courage matters more than the idea Dreams are common, but the willingness to chase them is rare.

2. Comfort is the quiet killer of dreams

Most ambitions die from playing it safe, not from being impossible.

3. Fear is the price of pursuit

Courage is acting in spite of fear, not waiting for it to disappear.

4. Pursuit improves the odds, not the guarantee

Bravery does not promise success, but nothing arrives without it.

5. Start before you feel ready