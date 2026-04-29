Quote of the Day by Walt Disney: ‘The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing’

‘The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing’
— Walt Disney
Today's Quote of the Day – ‘The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing’ – is from Walt Disney.
Simply put, through this quote, Walt Disney asks people to stop sharing their plans by talking about their here and there, and start working on them. Nobody gets anywhere just by talking.
Walt Disney is widely recognized as a animator and entrepreneur. Their career has been defined by a commitment to excellence and a unique approach to their craft. Britannica describes them as a major figure whose work has influenced countless others.
That background matters for this quote. Walt's public voice was never only about success; it was also about struggle, purpose, and the search for something worth standing for.
Walt Disney's quote"The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." primary highlights action and dreams. With this quote, Walt is saying that drifting is not enough; a person needs a reason powerful enough to organize courage and endurance.
The deeper lesson is that meaning changes how hardship feels. People can survive long hours, setbacks, rejection, and fear when they believe they are serving something larger than comfort.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them."
— Walt Disney
This second quote complements the first one very beautifully. Only if we pursue our dreams and do not just go raving about them to others, only then they will get fulfilled. You need both a cause worth fighting for and a vision worth building toward.
1. Define one thing worth committing to fully, whether that is family, craft, faith, justice, health, or a long-term goal.
2. Write a one-sentence reason for why your current work matters.
3. Measure your days by alignment, not only activity.
4. Protect one habit that belongs to your deeper purpose.
5. Reject empty ambition. Success without a reason behind it often collapses under pressure.
6. Build toward something bigger than mood.
Disclaimer: First draft of this article first appeared in AI
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