Quote of the day by Walter Wriston: ‘Judgment comes from experience - and experience comes from bad judgment’

‘Judgment comes from experience - and experience comes from bad judgment.’

The observation by Walter Wriston, the influential American banker and former chairman of Citibank, has remained relevant decades after it was first shared. Though brief, the statement captures a reality recognised across professions, industries and everyday life: people often develop sound judgment not through perfection, but through learning from mistakes.

Meaning of the quote At its core, the quote suggests that experience is rarely gained in ideal circumstances. Instead, individuals frequently acquire their most valuable lessons after making poor decisions, encountering setbacks or facing unexpected consequences. The phrase challenges the notion that expertise emerges naturally or instantly. Rather, it argues that growth is often the result of trial, error and reflection.

The quote also highlights the relationship between failure and learning. Bad judgment can lead to disappointment, financial loss, missed opportunities or personal difficulties. Yet these experiences often provide insights that cannot be obtained through theory alone. By understanding what went wrong and why, people become better equipped to assess risks, recognise warning signs and make more informed choices in the future.

Relevance of the quote The relevance of Wriston’s words extends far beyond business. In professional environments, leaders often draw upon lessons learned from unsuccessful projects or strategic missteps. Entrepreneurs frequently describe failed ventures as critical stepping stones towards eventual success. Similarly, in fields such as medicine, engineering and public policy, experience gained through challenges often shapes more effective decision-making.

The quote also resonates on a personal level. Whether navigating relationships, education, finances or career choices, individuals commonly encounter situations where decisions do not produce the desired outcome. Such moments can be difficult, but they often contribute to maturity, resilience and greater self-awareness. In this sense, mistakes become not merely setbacks but opportunities for development.

How can we apply this in real life? Applying the principle in real life requires a willingness to acknowledge errors rather than ignore them. Experts in leadership and personal development often emphasise the importance of reflection, accountability and adaptability. Instead of viewing mistakes solely as failures, individuals can examine what happened, identify lessons learned and adjust their approach going forward. This process transforms experience into practical wisdom and strengthens future judgment.

A related quote A related quote often attributed to American author and motivational speaker Denis Waitley echoes a similar theme: ‘Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat.’

The meaning behind this second quote is that setbacks should be viewed as educational experiences rather than permanent endings. Waitley’s words reinforce the idea that failure does not define a person’s future prospects. Instead, it provides an opportunity to learn, adapt and continue progressing towards a goal. Like Wriston’s observation, the quote encourages perseverance and a constructive response to adversity.

Together, the two quotations present a consistent message about growth and achievement. They suggest that mistakes and failures, while often uncomfortable, can play an essential role in developing knowledge, judgment and resilience. In an era that frequently celebrates success while overlooking the lessons of failure, their message remains both timely and widely applicable.