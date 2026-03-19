Quote of the day by Will Durant on focusing on present: ‘Forget past mistakes…’

Some thinkers write primarily for academics, while others speak to a wider audience. Will Durant clearly belonged to the latter group. He committed his life to the task of simplifying complex concepts, so as to make them more accessible, interesting, and relevant to the common reader. His work served to translate academic philosophy and history for the layman reader, satisfying his natural curiosity about such matters.

Will Durant is best known for co-authoring with his wife, Ariel Durant, the landmark eleven-volume series The Story of Civilization. The series, which was published between 1935 and 1975, delved into the evolution of both Eastern and Western civilisations over centuries. They (the Durants) received the Pulitzer Prize for their dedication and the enormity of the research that they undertook. Earlier, Durant had already earned acclaim with The Story of Philosophy (1926), a highly acclaimed book that clearly and engagingly presented major thinkers.

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More about Will Durant For Durant, philosophy was never meant to remain abstract or aloof from everyday life. He viewed it as a practical guide to living — a way to rise above instinct and make thoughtful, purposeful choices. His own journey was a testament to this belief. He looked at human nature and the quest for power in the grand scheme of history, starting from his budding fascination with socialism to his observation of the World War I chaos.

Among his many reflections, a quote stands out and still rings true:

Forget about past errors. Forget failures. Forget everything except what you are going to do now and do it.”

What does Will Durant’s quote emphasise? The quote emphasises the need to pay attention to the present rather than the past. It urges individuals to get past their earlier mistakes and failures that jeopardise their growth and progress.

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Why should past mistakes be forgotten? The idea suggests that constantly thinking about past failures can lead to self-doubt. Instead of learning from these experiences and moving forward, people often become stuck in a cycle of regret.

What is the importance of present action? The first thing that the quote has is the importance of doing something in the present. It emphasises that success depends more on what is done now than on what has already happened.