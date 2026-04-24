Quote of the day by Will Durant: ‘The political machine triumphs because it is a….’

Quote of the day: “The political machine triumphs because it is a united minority acting against a divided majority" — Will Durant

Politics has often been shaped not just by numbers, but by organisation and unity. This powerful quote by American historian and philosopher Will Durant highlights a timeless truth about how political systems function. It suggests that a small but disciplined and organised group can often overpower a much larger population if that majority remains divided, disinterested, or unable to act together.

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The quote remains highly relevant in modern democracies, where political influence is often determined not only by public opinion but also by strategy, coordination, and active participation.

What does Will Durant's quote mean? “The political machine triumphs because it is a united minority acting against a divided majority” means that political power often rests in the hands of a small, well-organised group rather than the larger population.

A “political machine” refers to a tightly connected group of people—such as party leaders, influential lobbyists, or organized interest groups—who work together with a clear goal. Because they are united, disciplined, and focused, they can influence decisions, elections, and policies more effectively.

On the other hand, the “divided majority” represents the general public. While they may outnumber the political machine, they are often split by different opinions, priorities, or a lack of political participation. Many people may agree that change is needed, but if they do not act together, their collective power weakens.

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This pattern can be seen in many democratic systems where voter apathy, low participation, or internal disagreements weaken the voice of the majority. When citizens remain passive or disconnected from public affairs, organised political groups gain greater control over decision-making. The quote therefore serves as both an observation and a warning about the cost of political disunity.

Durant’s message is a reminder that democracy requires engagement. A silent or divided majority can easily be outmaneuvered by a smaller group that is organised and determined.

Who was Will Durant? Will Durant, whose full name was William James Durant, was an American historian, philosopher, and writer born on November 5, 1885. He is best known for making philosophy and history accessible to ordinary readers through his clear and engaging writing style.

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Durant gained worldwide recognition for his monumental eleven-volume work, The Story of Civilisation, which he co-authored with his wife, Ariel Durant. This extensive series explored the history of humanity, covering subjects such as ancient civilisations, religion, philosophy, science, literature, and politics. It remains one of the most respected historical works of the 20th century.

He also wrote The Story of Philosophy, a book that introduced major philosophers like Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, and Nietzsche to general readers. His ability to simplify complex ideas made him one of the most influential public intellectuals of his time.

Durant believed that history was not just about wars and rulers, but about understanding human nature, society, and the lessons that shape civilization. His quotes continue to resonate because they reflect deep observations about politics, leadership, and human behaviour.

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This particular quote stands as a warning and a lesson: unity often determines power. In politics, those who organise and act together usually shape outcomes more than those who simply outnumber them.

He died on November 7, 1981.