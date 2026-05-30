Quote of the day by William Faulkner: 'You cannot swim for new horizons'- life lessons on growth by American novelist

American novelist and short-story writer William Faulkner is considered to be one of the most prolific and celebrated writers of the 20th century. Faulkner, who is known for pioneering the "stream of consciousness" writing style, has inspired scores of people with his work.

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Quote of the day by William Faulkner "You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore." This timeless quote is a powerful reminder that personal growth requires leaving your comfort zone.

Meaning of the quote At its core, Faulkner's words remind people that playing safe can only lead to stagnation in life. If a person wishes to accomplish something they have always dreamt of, they must give it their all to fulfil that dream. It is important to remember that success and growth come to those who are willing to move past their comfort zone and make sacrifices for it. A person who does not wish to lose sight of the shore will never be able to swim for new horizons and see what awaits them ahead.

While leaving one's comfort zone can be scary and can bring in self-doubt and fear of failure, compelling us to almost give up on the dream, the feeling of not trying and later wondering what could have been can be even worse.

The quote also reminds us that meaningful opportunities often require us to embrace uncertainty. For instance, if a person wishes to become a writer but is unwilling to put their work out into the world because of fear of rejection or failure, they may never discover where that path could lead. Instead of waiting until everything feels certain, we should have the courage to take the first step with whatever resources we have and trust the journey ahead.

Why does the quote resonate? Faulkner's quote resonates strongly today because people are constantly faced with choices that require them to step into the unknown. Whether it is changing careers, starting a business, moving to a new city, learning a new skill, or pursuing a long-held passion, meaningful growth often demands leaving behind the comfort and security of familiar surroundings. In an age where social media frequently showcases success stories, many people are inspired to chase their dreams but are also held back by fear of failure and uncertainty. Faulkner's words serve as a reminder that opportunities rarely come without risk. The quote encourages individuals to trust their abilities, embrace change, and take bold steps forward, knowing that personal and professional growth often begins where comfort ends.

Who was William Faulkner? Born on 25 September 1897 in New Albany, Mississippi, Faulkner was an American novelist and short-story writer who was awarded the 1949 Nobel Prize in Literature. Faulkner soon moved with his parents to nearby Ripley and then to the town of Oxford, the seat of Lafayette County, where his father later became business manager of the University of Mississippi. In Oxford, he experienced the characteristic open-air upbringing of a Southern white youth with middle-class parents.

He combined stream-of-consciousness writing with rich social history. Some of his notable works include The Sound and the Fury, As I Lay Dying, and Absalom, Absalom!, all of which are considered prime examples of Southern Gothic literature as well as masterpieces of 20th-century American literature.