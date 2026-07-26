Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: 'Do we but find the tyrant's power tonight, let us be beaten…'

William Shakespeare’s words on confronting tyranny continue to resonate centuries later, offering a powerful reflection on courage, resistance and the decision to fight even when the odds appear overwhelming.

The quote of the day is – “Do we but find the tyrant's power tonight, / Let us be beaten, if we cannot fight.”

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Meaning and revelance of the quote The line speaks to a simple but powerful idea: resistance can itself be an act of courage. It suggests that the fear of defeat should not automatically become a reason to surrender. Even when a person or a group may not have the strength to win, the willingness to stand against oppression remains significant.

The quote also raises an important question about power. Tyranny often depends not only on force but also on fear — the belief that resistance is impossible or pointless. Shakespeare's words challenge that idea. They suggest that the first step towards confronting unjust power is the willingness to recognise it and face it, even when the outcome remains uncertain.

In a broader sense, the line has relevance beyond the specific circumstances in which it was written. It can be understood as a reflection on political courage, moral resistance and the human instinct to oppose domination. Across different periods and societies, people have faced situations in which remaining silent may appear safer, while speaking out may carry significant personal risks.

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The context behind the quote The quote comes from Shakespeare's historical play Macbeth. It is spoken by Malcolm in Act 4, Scene 3, during his conversation with Macduff in England. Malcolm is testing Macduff's loyalty and his commitment to Scotland before revealing that he intends to challenge Macbeth's rule.

The words are spoken in the context of the threat posed by powerful forces and the possibility of resistance against an oppressive authority. The speaker is weighing the danger of confronting a stronger power and the possibility of being defeated. Yet the language makes clear that defeat is preferable to surrendering without a fight.

The full context of Macbeth is important to understanding the quote. The play is deeply concerned with ambition, tyranny, betrayal and the abuse of political power. Macbeth begins as a respected nobleman but, driven by ambition and the witches' prophecies, murders King Duncan and seizes the throne. His rule soon becomes increasingly violent and oppressive as he tries to protect the power he has gained.

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By the time Malcolm speaks these words, Scotland is suffering under Macbeth's rule. Malcolm, the rightful heir to the throne, is in England seeking support to return and challenge Macbeth. Macduff has also fled Scotland and joined him. The two men discuss the possibility of confronting Macbeth's forces, with Malcolm recognising the danger involved in challenging a powerful tyrant.

Against this background, the line reflects the play's wider themes of resistance and the struggle against tyranny. Malcolm's words suggest that even if Macbeth's forces prove too powerful to defeat, refusing to resist would mean surrendering to oppression. The quote therefore captures the moral urgency of standing against a ruler who has gained power through violence and continues to maintain it through fear.

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More about William Shakespeare That complexity is one reason Shakespeare's writing has continued to be read and performed around the world. Born in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564, Shakespeare became one of the most influential writers in the English language. His works include tragedies such as Hamlet, Macbeth, Othello and King Lear, comedies including A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night, and historical plays such as Richard III, Henry V and King John.

His plays continue to endure because their central concerns remain recognisable. Love, ambition, betrayal, power, fear and political conflict are not limited to any one period. Shakespeare's language has also become part of everyday culture, with many of his lines continuing to be quoted long after the original plays have ended.

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Shakespeare uses the political conflict in Macbeth to explore how ambition can corrupt power and how tyranny affects an entire nation. Macbeth's personal descent into violence becomes a wider political crisis, with Scotland suffering under his rule. The play ultimately presents the struggle against Macbeth as not only a battle for the throne, but also a fight to restore order and legitimate leadership.

More than four centuries after Shakespeare wrote the play, the quote remains a reminder that power should not go unchallenged simply because it appears stronger. Its enduring relevance lies in the idea that courage is often measured not by the certainty of victory, but by the willingness to stand against injustice when the outcome is unknown.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.