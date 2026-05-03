Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: ‘The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but…'

One of the most impressive lines by William Shakespeare that has stood the test of time is: “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.” These words are taken from one of his masterpieces, the play Julius Caesar, and remain relevant to many people in the contemporary world.
The quote suggests that people tend to believe that destiny determines whether they will succeed in different areas of life. In contrast, the author implies that individuals are responsible for their failures, as they are the ones making decisions.
In other words, success or failure depends on the choices people make, rather than on external factors such as fortune, destiny, or chance.
In the modern world, people often try to justify their failures by blaming misfortune. These words can serve as a reminder to stop blaming external factors and instead take responsibility for one’s actions and outcomes.
Considering the intense competition in today’s world, it is important to focus on personal development.
Shakespeare, one of the greatest writers in the English language, is best known for his plays, poetry, and deep understanding of human nature. Writing during the late 16th and early 17th centuries, he created timeless works that are still widely read and performed today.
Written around 1599 or 1600, likely for the opening of the Globe Theatre in London, Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar marks a shift in his writing toward darker and more serious themes. Although based on historical events from ancient Rome, the play explores ideas that go beyond simple history.
Set in a non-Christian world, the story presents a society where the role of divine power is uncertain. Characters interpret major events, like Caesar’s assassination, in different ways—some see it as the will of the gods, while others believe there is no higher purpose at all. The Roman thinker Cicero reflects this confusion, suggesting that people often interpret events based on their own views rather than any true meaning.
The play highlights a cycle of rise and fall in human history. Caesar rises to great power but is assassinated by conspirators. Brutus and Cassius then take control, only to face defeat later. Their attempt to protect the Roman Republic ultimately leads to its downfall.
Brutus, in particular, stands out as a tragic figure. Though noble and well-meaning, his pride and stubbornness contribute to his downfall. Shakespeare uses such characters to show that personal traits can shape destiny.
With Julius Caesar, Shakespeare combined history with deep psychological insight, drawing from classical ideas of tragedy. The play reflects his growing skill in portraying complex characters and moral dilemmas, cementing his place as a literary giant whose works continue to influence storytelling today.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.