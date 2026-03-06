Quote of the day by Charlie Munger: ‘I don’t believe in trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody is that smart’

Charles Thomas Munger, co-founder of Berkshire Hathaway alongside Warren Buffett, has built a following of his own among investors. The late billionaire left behind a treasure trove of tried and tested investing advice over the years. Even Buffett (95), dubbed ‘The Oracle of Omaha’ due to numerous impeccable investment decisions over the years, credits Munger for teaching him a few.

In an obit piece after Munger passed away in November 2023, Bloomberg noted his importance as a “straight man and scold of corporate excesses” who provided a reality check and balance against Buffett's fame and wealth.

Quote of the day by Charlie Munger “I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have figured out. I don't believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody is that smart.”

What does Charlie Munger's quote mean? Munger was a staunch advocate for multi-disciplinary knowledge, where one compounds information over broad subject matters and draws from the genius of those around them to grow their own intelligence.

Speaking to graduating class of Harvard in 1998, Munger emphasised among other things the need to read books across subjects that have nothing to do with your specialisations or jobs. He gave students the example of Buffett, who he said “spends half of all time sitting and reading. And a big chunk of the rest of the time is spent talking one-on-one either on the telephone or personally with highly gifted people whom he trusts and who trust him”.

He added that he also practices this. “This multidisciplinary approach. Well, I can tell you what that's done for me — It's made life more fun, it's made me more constructive, it's made me more helpful to others, it's made me enormously rich. You name it. That attitude really helps.”

Overarchingly, Munger's words are a call to rely on the people around you, especially those with expertise. You are more likely to benefit from the experiences and advice of those you surround yourself with and the sum total of all your wisdom is better than trying to do things all alone. There is only benefit in broadening your information base, rather than being restricted to only the sectors or spaces that you are comfortable with, because it broadens your mind and helps you think outside the box.

Master of wit: Who is Charlie Munger? Known for his sharp wit, brutal honesty, and no-nonsense thinking, Munger was one of the architects behind Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s success alongside best friend and business partner Buffett. For almost 60 years the duo transformed the company from a failing textile maker into an empire, worth billions.

A lawyer by training, Munger helped Buffett, who was seven years his junior, craft a philosophy of investing in companies for the long term. Buffett has credited him with shaping Berkshire Hathaway’s investing style and pushing the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ away from cheap “cigar-butt” stocks toward high-quality businesses at fair prices.

Under their management, Berkshire averaged an annual gain of 20% from 1965 through 2022 — roughly twice the pace of the S&P 500 Index. Decades of compounded returns made the pair billionaires and folk heroes to adoring investors.