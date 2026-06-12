Quote of the day by Elon Musk: ‘I think it is possible for ordinary people to choose to be….’

Quote of the Day: “I think it is possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary” — Elon Musk

Few quotes capture the idea of human potential as directly as this one from SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk. The entrepreneur, known for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation, has often spoken about ambition, hard work and the importance of pursuing goals that seem impossible. This quote reflects a belief that extraordinary achievements are not reserved for a select group of people but can be attained by anyone willing to make uncommon choices.

At first, the statement appears simple. However, it carries a deeper message about personal responsibility, perseverance and the power of mindset. It suggests that greatness is not necessarily something people are born with; rather, it can emerge from the decisions they make throughout their lives.

What does Elon Musk's quote mean? Musk's quote challenges the common assumption that successful people possess rare talents unavailable to ordinary individuals. Instead, it argues that the difference between average and exceptional often lies in the willingness to take risks, work harder and remain committed to long-term goals.

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The key word in the quote is "choose." By using it, Musk emphasises that becoming extraordinary is an active decision rather than a matter of luck. People may not be able to control every circumstance they face, but they can control how they respond to challenges, how much effort they invest and how determined they are to improve.

The quote also rejects the idea that ordinary beginnings limit future achievements. History is filled with individuals who started with modest resources yet achieved remarkable success through persistence and vision. Musk's words serve as a reminder that extraordinary accomplishments often begin with ordinary people refusing to accept limitations imposed by others or by themselves.

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Another important aspect of the quote is its focus on continuous growth. Choosing to be extraordinary does not necessarily mean achieving fame or wealth. It can mean striving to become better than yesterday, learning new skills, overcoming fears or making a meaningful contribution to society. In that sense, the quote applies to students, professionals, athletes, artists and anyone seeking personal growth.

The statement also highlights the importance of resilience. Extraordinary achievements rarely occur without setbacks. People who accomplish significant goals often face repeated failures before succeeding. Musk himself has experienced business setbacks, product failures and public criticism, yet has continued pursuing ambitious objectives. The quote therefore encourages perseverance in the face of obstacles.

Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX makes blockbuster market debut Meanwhile, shares of SpaceX debuted at $150 apiece on Friday, representing an 11% premium over the company's offering price and giving the Elon Musk-founded aerospace and artificial intelligence firm a market valuation of approximately $2 trillion.

The strong market debut further boosted Musk's wealth, with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimating his net worth at nearly $1.05 trillion. The figure places him far ahead of the world's second-richest individual, Google co-founder Larry Page, whose fortune is less than one-third of Musk's.