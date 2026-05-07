Quote of the Day: Emma Stone on authenticity — ‘It is more important to be funny or honest than to look a certain way’

Emma Stone has carved a unique space for herself in Hollywood with unconventional film choices, sharp wit and an unapologetically authentic personality. Over the past few years, the Oscar-winning actor has starred in critically acclaimed films such as Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness and Bugonia, taking on layered and eccentric characters that challenge traditional storytelling norms.

Beyond her performances, Stone has also become known for speaking candidly about self-image, confidence and embracing individuality. One of her most relatable quotes continues to strike a chord with fans across generations:

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“You live once, so eat the red velvet cupcake. It is more important to be funny or honest than to look a certain way.”

The quote combines humour with an important life lesson — one that pushes back against unrealistic beauty standards and the pressure to appear perfect at all times.

What Emma Stone’s Quote Really Means

At its core, Emma Stone’s quote is about choosing authenticity over appearance. In an era dominated by filters, curated lifestyles and social media validation, her words act as a reminder that personality and honesty often leave a deeper impact than physical perfection.

Being funny reflects confidence, spontaneity and emotional intelligence. Honesty, meanwhile, builds trust and meaningful relationships. Stone’s quote suggests that these qualities matter far more than fitting into society’s narrow expectations of beauty.

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In real life, people who embrace authenticity are often remembered for how they make others feel rather than how they look. Whether in friendships, workplaces or family dynamics, individuals who communicate openly and bring humour into difficult situations tend to create stronger emotional connections.

The quote also challenges the constant pressure many people feel to maintain a certain image. Instead of chasing approval through appearance, Stone advocates focusing on character, individuality and emotional honesty.

‘Eat The Red Velvet Cupcake’: A Lesson In Enjoying Life

The first part of the quote — “You live once, so eat the red velvet cupcake” — speaks to something equally important: allowing yourself joy without guilt.

While the cupcake may sound literal, it symbolises life’s small pleasures and everyday indulgences. Stone’s message encourages people not to become so consumed by perfection, discipline or societal expectations that they forget to enjoy themselves.

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In modern life, many people postpone happiness while waiting for the “right time” — whether it is taking a break, planning a holiday, spending time with loved ones or indulging in something they enjoy. Over time, this constant self-restriction can lead to stress, burnout and emotional exhaustion.

Stone’s quote reminds people that balance matters. Enjoying harmless pleasures does not mean abandoning responsibility; it means recognising that happiness often exists in small, ordinary moments.

The message feels especially relevant in today’s hustle culture, where productivity is frequently prioritised over emotional well-being. Her words suggest that life should not only be measured through achievements or appearances, but also through joy, laughter and authenticity.

Emma Stone’s Journey In Hollywood

Born on November 6, 1988, in Scottsdale, Emma Stone developed an interest in acting at a young age and performed with the Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix. According to Britannica, she convinced her parents during high school to let her move to Los Angeles to pursue acting professionally.

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Her first television role came in 2005 with The New Partridge Family, while her breakthrough film performance arrived two years later in the teen comedy Superbad.

Stone later appeared alongside Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love., before gaining widespread acclaim for films including Birdman, La La Land and Cruella.

She won Academy Awards for Best Actress for her performances in La La Land and Poor Things, cementing her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.

Most recently, Stone drew attention at the 2026 Oscars with a striking appearance in a white hand-embroidered empire-cut gown, once again reinforcing her reputation for balancing elegance with individuality.

But perhaps what continues to resonate most with audiences is not just her acting range, but her ability to remain grounded, humorous and refreshingly honest in an industry often defined by image.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.