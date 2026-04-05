Quote of the day: Epictetus on intellectual humility- ‘It is impossible for a man to learn what he thinks…’

Oftentimes, philosophers and great thinkers have inspired people and generations with their thought-provoking ideas and words. One such inspiring philosopher was Epictetus, a philosopher who followed the ideas of Stoicism, a school of thought that teaches people to live a calm, rational, and resilient life, especially in the face of challenges.

Quote of the day by Epictetus “It is impossible for a man to learn what he thinks he already knows.”

What does the quote mean? This quote by Epictetus captures a quiet but powerful truth about human nature: the biggest barrier to growth is not ignorance, but the illusion of knowledge. The quote simply means that when a person believes they already understand something completely, their mind is closed to new perspectives, insights, and corrections. In that moment, the person's learning doesn't just slow down; rather, it stops entirely.

At the core of this quote is intellectual humility. If an individual is curious to learn, they must first accept that there is more to know. If a person believes that they know everything there is to know, they will never be curious to find out about new perspectives. While many people know that they should accept that there is more to learn, many still fall into the trap of certainty. They end up forming opinions based on limited experience or partial understanding, and then defend those beliefs as complete truths. Such an act creates a mental rigidity, where curiosity is replaced by assumption. Instead of asking questions, these people end up relying on what they think they know already, which leaves no room for further exploration.

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This mindset of being trapped in the known can prove extremely dangerous since it often goes unnoticed. His words imply that, unlike a lack of knowledge, which is visible and can be addressed, overconfidence hides behind a false sense of competence. A person who thinks he knows everything is likely to reject new information and can eventually dismiss alternative viewpoints and opinions or resist feedback. This is not because they are incapable of understanding, but because they don't see the need to.

How to implement this in your life? Here's how you can implement Epictetus words in daily life:

1. Keep an open mind: Before someone starts speaking, one must tell themselves that they need to keep an open mind for everything. This could include ideas, opinions, or criticism.

2. Practice active listening: This means that when someone else is speaking, try to focus on their words, instead of planning your responses. It is important to try to understand their perspective.

3. Ask questions: Instead of interfering while someone else is speaking, one should wait for their turn and ask questions, in case of doubts. This proves how engaged you are and also helps in understanding the situation better.

4. Pause before responding: Pause before you offer an immediate solution or opinion on any topic. Take a brief moment to recall what the other person said and what it is that you wish to say that can add more value to it. Ask yourself if this is truly necessary or if it really adds value.

5. Observe more, judge less: In cases of social situations, try to spend more time observing people and their interactions, instead of judging them and providing constant commentary. By observing, you will come to realise how such a small act can provide valuable insights and improve your understanding of the other person or a situation.

Who was Epictetus? A remarkable figure in ancient philosophy, Epictetus was born around 50 AD in Hierapolis (modern-day Turkey). He began his life working as a slave. Despite his difficult circumstances, he was later allowed to study philosophy, particularly Stoicism, under Musonius Rufus. After gaining independence, he went on to teach philosophy in Rome.

Later, when Emperor Domitian banished all philosophers from Rome, Epictetus moved to Nicopolis in Greece. There, he established his own school. He taught that philosophy was not just abstract theory but a practical way of life. He never wrote anything himself. Instead, his teachings were meticulously recorded by his student Arrian in two main works: "Discourses" and "Enchiridion" (Handbook). His philosophy centers on understanding what is within our power and what is not.