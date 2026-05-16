Quote of the Day: Eric Thomas shares message on staying focused on the present

Motivational speaker Eric Thomas has shared a powerful reminder about staying focused and avoiding unnecessary stress about the future. In one of his widely circulated quotes, Thomas encourages people to stop worrying about what may happen months or years from now and instead pay attention to the present day.

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“Don’t think about what can happen in a month. Don’t think about what can happen in a year. Just focus on the 24 hours in front of you and do what you can to get closer to where you want to be,” the quote reads.

Message about small steps According to Thomas, success does not always come from huge achievements overnight. Instead, it is often the result of small and consistent efforts made every day.

The message is especially relevant for students, working professionals, and people facing personal struggles. Many individuals feel overwhelmed when thinking too much about long-term goals, future uncertainty, or pressure to succeed quickly. Thomas’s words suggest that focusing on daily progress can make difficult goals feel more manageable.

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Why the quote resonates The quote has become popular because of its simple yet practical advice. Many users relate to the idea of concentrating on what can be controlled in the present rather than worrying about the distant future.

Motivational experts often say that breaking large goals into smaller daily tasks can improve productivity and reduce anxiety. Thomas’s statement reflects the same idea by encouraging people to make steady progress every single day.

Who is Eric Thomas? Eric Thomas, popularly known as ET The Hip Hop Preacher, is a motivational speaker and author recognised for his energetic speeches and messages centred on hope, determination and perseverance.

He is widely known for delivering powerful talks on success, self-discipline and overcoming challenges. Thomas also founded Eric Thomas and Associates, a consulting firm that offers coaching and training programmes for individuals and organisations.

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Over the years, he has authored several books, including The Secret to Success and Greatness Is Upon You, both of which have gained popularity among readers looking to improve their lives and achieve personal and professional goals.

Thomas has also appeared in several viral social media videos that have garnered millions of views worldwide. In addition, he has been featured by media outlets including Forbes, CNN and Fox News.

His motivational quotes and speeches continue to inspire countless people across the world.

More quotes by Eric Thomas “Stop being average. You’re not even good. You were born to be great.”

“If you can look up, you can get up.”

“I wanted to surround myself with the kind of people who could help me turn my life around; people whom I could rub up against like iron and be sharpened.”

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“All roads that lead to success have to pass through hard work Boulevard at some point.”

“At the end of pain is success.”

“The difference between those who succeed and fail: not taking advantage of opportunities.”

“The only way to get out of mediocrity is to keep shooting for excellence.”

“You can get through this. you are bigger than your pain, don’t give up don’t give in”

“Done is better than perfect if perfect ain’t done.”

“Success, meaningful success, begins when we take ownership and actively take responsibility for our part in the shortcomings of our life.”

“I do not take constructive criticism from people who have never constructed anything.”

“Desire and imagination have the potential to position a person for greatness”

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“Information changes situations.”

“The most important thing is this: To be able at any moment, to sacrifice what you are, for what you will become!”

“A setback is a setup for a comeback.”

“Winners focus on winning. Losers focus on winners.”

“Everybody has a dream, but not everybody has a grind.”

“Most of you don’t want success as much as you want to sleep!”

“God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggles and a reward for your faithfulness. Don’t give up.”

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