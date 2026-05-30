Quote of the day from Moulin Rouge: ‘The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return’

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.”

— Moulin Rouge!

More than two decades after its release, Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! continues to be remembered for its lavish visuals, sweeping musical numbers and deeply romantic storytelling.

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Yet among its many memorable moments, one line has remained particularly enduring: “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” The quote has become one of the film’s defining messages and is widely regarded as the emotional foundation of the story.

In the film, the line is delivered by Toulouse-Lautrec, portrayed by John Leguizamo, and is drawn from the song Nature Boy, which serves as a recurring motif throughout the narrative. The quote encapsulates the central idea that genuine human connection and mutual affection outweigh wealth, status and ambition. It is a deceptively simple observation, yet one that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

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Released in 2001, Moulin Rouge! stars Ewan McGregor as Christian, an idealistic young writer, and Nicole Kidman as Satine, the star performer of the famed Parisian cabaret. Set against the backdrop of Paris’s bohemian underworld at the turn of the 20th century, the film follows their passionate but ultimately tragic romance.

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Directed by Luhrmann, the musical became a critical and commercial success, earning multiple Academy Award nominations and helping to revive mainstream interest in the movie musical genre.

The quote’s significance lies in how completely it reflects the journeys of the film’s protagonists. Christian enters the story believing in truth, beauty, freedom and, above all, love. Satine, meanwhile, has spent much of her life treating love as a luxury she cannot afford in a world shaped by financial survival and social expectations. As their relationship develops, both characters discover that authentic love demands vulnerability, trust and sacrifice.

That theme is reinforced repeatedly throughout the film. One of its other most memorable lines comes when Christian passionately declares: “Above all things I believe in love. Love is like oxygen- love is a many splendored thing- love lifts us up where we belong! All you need is love!” The dialogue underlines the idealistic worldview that drives the narrative and reinforces the film’s belief in the transformative power of love.

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Importantly, the famous quote does not present love as uncomplicated or painless. Moulin Rouge! is ultimately a story of heartbreak, jealousy, sacrifice and loss. The characters face social pressures, illness and personal fears that threaten to keep them apart. Yet the film argues that the value of love is not diminished by suffering. Instead, it is made more meaningful because it exists despite it.

That message helps explain why the line continues to appear in discussions of cinema’s most memorable quotes and remains widely shared more than 20 years after the film’s debut. Its enduring appeal lies in its universality: the belief that being able to love another person, and receive that love in return, is among the most profound experiences of human life.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.