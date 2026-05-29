Quote of the day from The Imitation Game: ‘Sometimes it is the people no one imagines anything of who do…’

“Sometimes it is the people no one imagines anything of who do the things that no one can imagine.”

The line, spoken by Joan Clarke in The Imitation Game, has become one of the most enduring quotes from modern biographical cinema. Delivered during a pivotal moment in the film, the quote encapsulates the emotional and intellectual core of a story centred on brilliance, social isolation and the transformative power of unconventional thinking.

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Directed by Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game chronicles the life of British mathematician and cryptanalyst Alan Turing, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. During the Second World War, Turing played a critical role in breaking Nazi Germany’s Enigma code, work widely credited with shortening the war and saving millions of lives. Despite his achievements, Turing faced profound personal persecution because of his sexuality, making the film as much about societal prejudice as scientific genius.

The quote itself arrives as a quiet but powerful defence of people who exist outside conventional expectations. In the film, Joan Clarke — played by Keira Knightley — recognises Turing’s extraordinary intellect even as others dismiss him for his awkwardness and inability to conform socially. Her words challenge the assumption that greatness must look familiar or socially acceptable.

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More broadly, the line has taken on a life beyond the film because of its universal relevance. It speaks not only to innovators and outsiders, but also to anyone underestimated because they do not fit traditional moulds. In an era increasingly shaped by discussions around inclusion, neurodiversity and individuality, the quote continues to resonate across audiences and generations.

Part of the quote’s lasting appeal also lies in its simplicity. Rather than celebrating heroism through grand declarations, it quietly reframes difference as a source of strength. The film repeatedly underscores this theme through Turing’s experiences — his isolation within professional circles, his struggles to communicate emotionally, and his eventual recognition as one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century.

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Another widely remembered line from the film reinforces the same idea of human complexity and hidden potential: “Do you know why people like violence? It is because it feels good.” While darker in tone, the quote reflects the film’s broader examination of human behaviour, morality and contradiction during wartime.

Released in 2014, The Imitation Game received widespread critical acclaim and earned multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cumberbatch. The film won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and helped introduce Turing’s story to a broader global audience.

Years later, the quote remains deeply relevant because it captures a truth that extends beyond the screen: history is often changed by people initially overlooked, misunderstood or underestimated. Through Joan Clarke’s words, The Imitation Game continues to remind audiences that extraordinary contributions frequently come from those least expected to make them.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.