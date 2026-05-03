Quote of the day: Jane Austen on authenticity, connection- ‘I do not want people to be very agreeable, as it saves me…’

English novelist Jane Austen's simple yet often sharp words have left an indelible mark on readers across the world, with many appreciating her ability to turn everyday sentiments into quietly enduring truths.

Quote of the day by Jane Austen "I do not want people to be very agreeable, as it saves me the trouble of liking them a great deal."

Meaning of the quote At first, it seems like the quote carries a playful irony. It seems almost counterintuitive: why wouldn’t we want to like people easily? But she is pointing towards the complexity of human connection. When people are overly agreeable, always pleasant, eager to please, and easy to get along with, it feels effortless to like them, but that ease can actually lack depth. True relationships, according to Austen, the ones that endure, are often shaped not by constant agreement but by authenticity, difference, and even friction.

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It serves as a reminder that there should be a subtle resistance to superficial charm. If we can like everyone instantly because of how agreeable they are, we might not actually pause to reflect on what it is that truly draws us to them beyond their politeness or convenience. Austen hints that genuine affection requires a bit of work; this could include patience, good judgment, and sometimes disagreement. It is under these circumstances that we discover what truly matters in our relationships. It is worth noting that agreeableness, when overdone, can blur individuality, as it can mask a person's honesty and prevent meaningful dialogue and exchange with them.

Why does this quote matter? The quote resonates deeply in today's world, especially when interactions on social media platforms often reward agreeability. People are encouraged to present polished, conflict-free versions of themselves, avoiding dissent to maintain harmony or approval. But this can lead to shallow connections, where real opinions and personalities are hidden beneath a layer of constant agreement. Austen’s words remind us that it’s okay to encounter people who challenge us, who don’t always align with us, and who make us think more deeply.

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Additionally, one must remember that Austen, through her words, is not hinting at rejecting kindness or civility but is rather calling for people to show their more genuine and authentic side, which has become very rare, especially in current times. It encourages us to value substance over surface. For instance, if a person is constantly worried about not having friends, they are more likely to agree to whatever others say when they do make friends. While this may help a person make new friends who might be liked by others, there is a possibility that they could be considered superficial and someone who is a pushover. When a person expresses their genuine feelings, it can cause friction or disagreements, but it will also reveal who their true friends are.

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Who was Jane Austen? Born on December 16, 1775, in Steventon, Hampshire, England, Austen was a renowned English author who helped shape the modern novel by focusing on the lives of ordinary people and their everyday experiences. During her lifetime, she published four novels: Sense and Sensibility (1811), Pride and Prejudice (1813), Mansfield Park (1814), and Emma (1815). Two more works, Persuasion and Northanger Abbey, were released after she died in 1817. Through these stories, Austen offered a vivid portrayal of middle-class life in early 19th-century England.

Her writing played a key role in developing the “novel of manners,” a style that explores social customs, relationships, and behavior. Over time, her books have become enduring classics, admired by readers and critics alike for more than 200 years. Today, her work continues to be valued for its insight, wit, and lasting cultural impact. She died on July 18, 1817, in Winchester, Hampshire.

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