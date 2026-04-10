Quote of the day: John F Kennedy's timeless words of wisdom — 'If free society cannot help poor, it cannot….'

Thirty fifth US President John F Kennedy during his inaugural address on 20 January 1961 highlighted the interconnectedness of social welfare as he emphasized that a free society must support the poor to protect the rich.
Quote of the day: John F Kennedy's words of wisdom — “If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.”
Kennedy, who was assassinated during the peak of his tenure on 23 November 1963, believed that a society's ability to aid the poor is crucial for the preservation of wealth among the rich. The quote suggests a society's freedom is collective determined by different economic sections. Fates of the rich and poor are interlinked implying that upliftment of the poor becomes a survival strategy, not a moral luxury.
Also known as JFK, John Fitzgerald Kennedy served as the US President from 1961 until his assassination in 1963. The youngest elected US president, at 43 years, was born into the prominent Kennedy family in Brookline, Massachusetts. The first Catholic president, Kennedy graduated from Harvard University in 1940 and joined the US Naval Reserve the following year.
He became a war hero after he survived capsized boat PT-109 and even managed successful rescue of fellow sailors despite severe injuries. Due to his bravery, he was awarded with the Navy and Marine Corps Medal.
Kennedy, who backed Democratic Party, represented a working-class Boston district in the US House of Representatives from 1947 to 1953. In 1953, he was elected to the US Senate and served as the junior senator from Massachusetts till 1960. During his tenure as senator, he published a book on bravery and integrity titled “Profiles in Courage” which won a Pulitzer Prize. He defeated Republican opponent Richard Nixon, the incumbent vice president in the 1960 presidential election.
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