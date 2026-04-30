Quote of the day: Lady Gaga on resilience, self-belief- ‘Power is not allowing yourself to be crushed…’

Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter, and actress, widely known for her powerful vocals, bold fashion, and constant reinvention in pop music. Lady Gaga's music has left an indelible mark on many people across generations.

Quote of the day by Lady Gaga “Power is not allowing yourself to be crushed by a mistake.” This thought-provoking quote by Lady Gaga highlights the importance of self-belief and resilience.

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Meaning of the quote The quote suggests that mistakes often make us feel heavier and guiltier than they actually are. In a particular moment, a single mistake could feel defining, like a single wrong step can undo years of hard work and every effort that a person has put into building everything in their life. However, true power lies in refusing to let that happen. It's not the absence of mistakes that makes a person strong; rather, it is a person's ability to rise above them, learn, and continue moving forward without losing self-belief.

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Lady Gaga's words remind us that failure is not final unless we decide it is. It is important to remind oneself that every mistake has a hidden lesson, a redirection, or a hidden opportunity. At times, it tends to serve as a blessing in disguise, one that could save us from a bigger blunder or mistake. When we allow ourselves to be crushed under the weight of that mistake, we are indirectly allowing it to have more power than it deserves. However, when we simply acknowledge it, reflect, and grow, we take that power back. Strength is quiet resilience—the decision to keep going even when self-doubt creeps in.

Why does this quote resonate?

The quote resonates now more than ever since we are living in a fast-paced, hyper-visible world. With constant comparison, instant feedback, and public scrutiny, especially on social media, mistakes can feel amplified. One can often feel that they will be judged, since there's a lot of public scrutiny. Such a thought process can make people hesitant to take any action toward their goals. It is not the fear of failure that stops people; rather, it is the fear of judgment. The fast-paced social media world forces us to put our perfect side on display, one that doesn't even exist, because humans are inherently flawed. You will never come across anyone who is perfect and hasn't made even a single mistake in their life.

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It is important to remember that growth doesn’t come from perfection; it comes from persistence. The ability to recover, adapt, and try again is what truly sets individuals apart.

Who is Lady Gaga? Born on March 28, 1986, Lady Gaga's real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. She was born and raised in New York City. The American singer began playing music at clubs in New York City's Lower East Side and eventually began to write songs for artists such as Britney Spears, Fergie, New Kids on the Block, and others before she got her own record deal. Eventually, she signed to Streamline Records, a joint venture with Interscope, and released her debut studio album, The Fame, in 2008; it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in January 2010.

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The singer has also earned accolades for her acting, including Best Actress Oscar and Golden Globe nods for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born, and another Golden Globe Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in 2021's House of Gucci. In 2015, she was named Billboard's Woman of the Year for Women in Music.

Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI