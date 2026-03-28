Quote of the day by Shiv Nadar: ‘I admire companies that give back...’

“I admire companies that give back to communities. It is an absolute essential for organisations to watch, mitigate, and improve their impact on the environment, people, communities, their health and overall well-being. This is a necessary condition, not a sufficient condition” — Shiv Nadar

In an era where Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics increasingly dictate market trust and investor confidence, it has become imperative that business leaders look beyond pure profit margins.

The true corporate success requires companies to actively monitor, mitigate, and reverse their harm to the environment and society. However, giving back is just the baseline — the absolute minimum required to exist in today's world.

Modern enterprises must integrate social good directly into their core operations to survive and thrive. Notably, consumers as well as the talent are actively abandoning brands that fail to demonstrate authentic community stewardship.

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Why corporate stewardship is the new baseline The theme of corporate social responsibility has never been more intensely scrutinised than it is in today's highly transparent global economy. Shiv Nadar, the visionary founder of HCL Technologies and one of India's foremost philanthropists, perfectly captures this evolving dynamic.

Today, as conscious consumers, institutional investors, and strict regulators demand better environmental and social governance, Nadar's perspective serves as a crucial compass for modern organisations.

His insight directs us toward a profound reality: mitigating environmental impact and uplifting communities is not an optional charitable endeavour reserved for profitable years. It is a fundamental baseline for operational existence. In this article, we will explore the philosophical depth of this quote, uncover its origins, and provide actionable takeaways on how business leaders and professionals can apply this mindset to build resilient, purpose-driven organisations today.

What it means When Shiv Nadar states, "I admire companies that give back to communities," he is highlighting a monumental shift from traditional shareholder capitalism to modern stakeholder capitalism.

The quote breaks down into two vital parts. First, the "absolute essential" mandate: companies must actively monitor, reduce, and improve their footprint across environmental and social spectrums. It is an acknowledgement that businesses do not operate in a vacuum; they draw critical resources from the planet and society, and therefore owe a perpetual debt of stewardship.

The most striking and intellectually challenging part of the quote is the conclusion: "This is a necessary condition, not a sufficient condition." In logical terms, Nadar is arguing that doing no harm—and even doing some quantifiable good—is merely the entry fee to operate a business in the modern world.

It is the baseline (necessary). To be truly exceptional, successful, or "sufficient," a company must go further. It must innovate, lead, and integrate this philosophy of giving into its very business model, moving completely beyond basic compliance or reactive philanthropy.

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Where it comes from This philosophy is deeply embedded in Shiv Nadar’s personal and professional trajectory, reflecting his evolution from a tech pioneer to an institutional builder.

After scaling HCL into a global IT powerhouse, Nadar pivoted his focus significantly toward community upliftment, establishing the Shiv Nadar Foundation in 1994.

The quote stems from his ongoing reflections on the role of modern corporations in developing nations, particularly in India, where the disparity between corporate wealth creation and grassroots community infrastructure can be incredibly stark. Nadar has historically championed the idea of "creative philanthropy"—not just writing checks to charities, but building enduring educational institutions that create long-term, generational social impact.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Shift from compliance to core strategy Do not treat Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as a separate, isolated department or an annual checklist designed merely to satisfy government regulators. Integrate community well-being and environmental sustainability directly into your primary supply chains and business operations. Whether it is ethical sourcing, moving toward net-zero emissions, or supporting local ecosystems where your offices are based, make it a part of your daily corporate DNA.

Takeaway 2: Measure your true operational impact Nadar explicitly emphasises the need to "watch, mitigate, and improve." This requires rigorous data tracking. Today's organisations must utilise advanced analytics and transparent ESG reporting tools to measure their impact on the environment and community health. What gets measured gets managed. You cannot improve your societal footprint if you do not have a clear, honest, and public assessment of the resources you consume.

Takeaway 3: Aim beyond the baseline Remember the core lesson that doing good is a "necessary, not sufficient" condition. Once your organisation has established strong mitigating practices to prevent harm, ask your leadership: "What's next?" Challenge your teams to innovate products or services that actively heal the environment or create new economic opportunities for underserved communities. Use your business as a proactive engine for systemic change.

About Shiv Nadar Shiv Nadar is a trailblazing Indian billionaire industrialist, tech pioneer, and philanthropist. Born in 1945 in Tamil Nadu, India, he co-founded HCL in the mid-1970s in a Delhi garage, transforming it into a global enterprise that played a foundational role in India's emergence as the world's IT services hub. Under his decades of leadership, HCL Technologies became synonymous with cutting-edge computing hardware and software solutions.

However, Nadar's enduring legacy is defined as much by his wealth distribution as by his immense wealth creation. In 1994, he established the Shiv Nadar Foundation, committing to the creation of equitable opportunities through transformational, world-class education. The foundation has established premier institutions like the SSN College of Engineering, Shiv Nadar University, and the VidyaGyan leadership academies, which actively empower gifted children from rural and economically marginalised backgrounds to become global leaders.