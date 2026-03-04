Quote of the day by Osho on Holi: ‘There is no one who is superior...’

As the vibrant colours of Holi 2026 settle, LiveMint's quote for the day serves as a spiritual "deep clean" for our social biases.

Osho, a spiritual leader, challenges the ego’s need to rank humans on a vertical ladder, suggesting that existence itself is a horizontal celebration where every "part" is equal.

“In existence, there is no one who is superior and no one who is inferior. The festival of Holi is a reminder that we are all one,” said Osho.

With this, Osho offers a much-needed reset to our baseline of human connection in an era of hyper-individualism and social benchmarking.

What it means When Osho said there is no superior or inferior, he attacked the very foundation of the human ego that survives on comparison — it needs someone to look up to (to fuel ambition or envy) and someone to look down upon (to fuel security).

Osho suggested that "existence" (the universe) does not recognise these human-made tiers. A tree is not "better" than a rock; a CEO is not "more" than a barista in the eyes of the cosmos.

The mention of Holi is a metaphor for this — once everyone is covered in pigment, the external markers of status vanish, leaving only the raw, joyous essence of being. It is a call to move from a "climbing" mindset to a "dancing" mindset.

How to apply it today In today's time, we can use Osho's quote in the following ways:

The "Grey-Scale" Audit: Throughout your workday, notice when you categorise someone as "more important" than you. Mentally "splash" them with Holi colours to strip away their suit or title. Speak to the human behind the mask.

Drop the Comparison Trap: When scrolling through social media, remind yourself that "superiority" is a marketing myth. No one's "best life" makes them existentially more valuable than you in your "worst moment."

Practice Radical Inclusivity: Engage in one conversation today with someone outside your "usual" social circle. Approach it with the curiosity of someone who believes that person has an equal share of the universe's wisdom.

Where it comes from This insight stems from Osho’s extensive discourses on communal living and the "Zorba the Buddha" philosophy—the idea that one should be as grounded and celebratory as a Greek (Zorba) and as silent and enlightened as a Buddha.

While the specific attribution comes from his talks on the significance of Indian festivals, the sentiment is a recurring heartbeat in his work from the 1970s and 80s.

He often used the chaotic, egalitarian nature of Holi to illustrate how "seriousness" is a disease of the ego, whereas "sincerity" and playfulness are the marks of a truly conscious person.

About Holi Holi, or the “Festival of Colours”, one of the most vibrant festivals of India, marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

The celebration begins with a ritual bonfire (Holika Dahan) to burn away negativity, followed by a day of pure, messy joy. People smear gulal on friends and strangers alike, sharing sweets like gujiya.

About Osho Osho (1931–1990), born Chandra Mohan Jain in India, remains one of the most controversial and charismatic spiritual figures of the 20th century. Known as the "Rebel Mystic," he built a global following by blending Western psychotherapy with Eastern meditation.

His philosophy was a radical departure from traditional asceticism; he taught that enlightenment could be found through celebration, creativity, and even material success, rather than just poverty and silence.

His "Oregon Experiment" in the 1980s—the creation of the city of Rajneeshpuram—became a flashpoint for legal and political battles, eventually leading to his deportation from the US.

Despite the heavy controversies surrounding his commune’s management, his core teachings on mindfulness, ego-transcendence, and personal freedom continue to influence millions.