Quote of the Day by Mary Wollstonecraft on Women's Day 2026: ‘I do not wish women to have power over men, but…’

“I do not wish women to have power over men; but over themselves.” — Mary Wollstonecraft.

Today, as we celebrate International Women's Day, Wollstonecraft's quote reminds us that while external barriers to equality are critical to dismantle, the internal journey of self-empowerment is equally vital.

Mary Wollstonecraft was an audacious advocate for women's rights, often considered the mother of feminism.

With this simple yet impactful quote, she urges the readers to foster an environment where girls and women are encouraged to develop their full potential, to trust their own voices, to pursue their passions, and to lead lives defined by their own aspirations, not by external expectations.

Wollstonecraft’s vision of women not as subjects of men, but as masters of their own lives, continues to inspire generations to champion education, demand equal opportunities, and cultivate the inner strength necessary for every woman to truly wield power over herself.

What does the quote mean? With this quote, Wollstonecraft clarified that the quest for gender equality is not a zero-sum game, nor is it about reversing patriarchal power structures to create a matriarchy.

Instead, she said, it was about focusing on self-sovereignty, on the innate right of every woman to determine her own destiny, cultivate her own intellect, and shape her own moral compass, free from the dictates or prejudices of others.

Wollstonecraft used to have "power over themselves" to signify intellectual autonomy – the freedom to think, reason, and learn without societal constraint.

Origin of the quote Mary Wollstonecraft wrote this impactful line in her groundbreaking work, "A Vindication of the Rights of Woman" (1792). The book was seen as a direct challenge to the previously prevailing notion that women were inherently inferior to men.

She argued passionately that women's perceived weaknesses and superficiality were not due to nature, but to nurture, specifically, to a lack of proper education.

She asserted that women, given the same educational opportunities as men, would prove themselves equally capable of reason, virtue, and contribution to society.

Her advocacy for comprehensive, rational education for girls was not merely about academic achievement; it was the cornerstone of her vision for women to gain power over themselves, enabling them to become fully functioning, self-reliant citizens.

Who is Mary Wollstonecraft? Mary Wollstonecraft (1759–1797) was a pioneering English philosopher and writer, widely considered a foundational figure of modern feminism. She advocated for a social order based on reason and equality.

Mary Wollstonecraft was Mary Shelley's mother, the author of Frankenstein.

Shelley was born just days before Wollstonecraft tragically died from childbirth complications, leaving Shelley to be profoundly influenced by her mother’s radical intellectual legacy.

Why do we celebrate Women's Day? International Women's Day is a day dedicated to honouring the achievements of women and advocating for gender equality.

This day not only celebrates the progress women have made over the years, but is also a call to action for the work still required to achieve parity, more relevant to the current day, such as the pay gap.

The history of International Women's Day dates back to the early 20th century, specifically to a 1908 New York City march in which 15,000 women demanded better pay and voting rights.

Formally proposed by Clara Zetkin in 1910, International Women's Day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977.

The specific date of March 8 was solidified by a 1917 strike by Russian women for "Bread and Peace".

