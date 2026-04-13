Quote of the day Mark Cuban on how to get rich: ‘The first step requires…’

“The first step to getting rich, requires discipline. If you really want to be rich, you need to find the discipline, can you?”
— Mark Cuban, American businessman and entrepreneur
Today's Quote of the Day is from Mark Cuban, American businessman and entrepreneur. The quote that e have selected for you reflects the importance of discipline and patience if you want to see yourself enjoying riches. Impatience and indiscipline are two factors that are always a hurdle in reaching of your goals.
Mark Cuban was born in Pittsburgh in 1958, graduated from Indiana University, moved to Dallas, and built his career through a sequence of businesses rather than one straight path. His official bio says he was selling and trading from a young age, founded MicroSolutions after being fired from a software-store job, and later became a nationally known entrepreneur.
Britannica notes that Cuban’s biggest breakthrough came with Broadcast.com, which he co-founded in 1995 and sold to Yahoo in 1999 for about $5.7 billion; more recently, his official company bio highlights his work as co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs.
Mark Cuban did not build his fortune by offering abstract slogans about wealth. He built it through sales, disciplined learning, timing, and a willingness to live lean while building cash and optionality.
The quote “The first step to getting rich, requires discipline. If you really want to be rich, you need to find the discipline, can you?” by Mark Cuban came from his 2008 blog post “How to Get Rich,” where he pairs the line with blunt advice about saving aggressively, avoiding shortcuts, and keeping cash available for future opportunity.
What Mark Cuban tries to say here is that wealth begins before investing, before side hustles, and before “big opportunities.”
How does it begin then? With self-control and with discipline. If you have discipline, patience and if you are consistent, reaching your goals won't be difficult. Discipline is not a personality trait here. It is a financial mechanism.
The deeper lesson is that getting rich is often less about finding a secret and more about becoming ready. Cuban explicitly says there are no shortcuts and that the point of saving is to have cash available when the right moment comes. That makes his quote much more strategic than it first sounds: discipline creates options, and options create leverage.
For leaders and professionals, this is a broader lesson about delayed gratification. People often want upside without preparation. Cuban is arguing that preparation is the first real asset. The person who can control spending, keep learning, and build reserves is usually in a stronger position than the person chasing quick wins with no cushion.
Track every recurring expense for 30 days, because discipline starts with visibility, not guilt.
Build a cash buffer before chasing speculative returns. Cuban’s own framework starts with having money available when opportunity appears.
Cut one convenience habit that feels small but repeats constantly. That is where Cuban’s “personal spending” return often hides.
Avoid shortcuts marketed as easy wealth. Cuban’s blog is explicit that scams and “guaranteed returns” prey hardest on people who want speed more than discipline.
Learn one business or industry deeply over time. Cuban says the second rule for getting rich is “getting smart” and becoming knowledgeable about something you genuinely care about.
Treat discipline as freedom, not punishment. The real payoff is not only saving money; it is having options when others are trapped.
Disclaimer: The first draft of this article first appeared in AI.
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