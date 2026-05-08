Quote of the day by Elon Musk: ‘Constantly think about how you could be doing things better…’

“Constantly think about how you could be doing things better and questioning yourself.” — Elon Musk

LiveMint's quote of the day by Elon Musk emphasises that the biggest mistake entrepreneurs make is not seeking out negative feedback. The quote suggests that even if something is working, there is likely a more efficient or effective way to execute it.

What does the quote mean? At its core, this statement is a call for relentless, continuous improvement and intellectual honesty. It breaks down into two primary disciplines: avoiding complacency and practising active self-critique.

Instead of accepting that a current process, product, or skill level is "good enough," the quote demands that you actively search for inefficiencies. It requires setting aside ego and overcoming confirmation bias—the natural human tendency to validate your own work.

By constantly questioning your own methods and assumptions, you create a rigorous internal feedback loop. You act as your own toughest critic to uncover faster, more effective, or more innovative solutions.

Ultimately, it means that true growth and innovation stop the exact moment you stop asking if there is a better way to do what you are already doing.

How is it relevant today? Elon Musk’s quote is essentially a call to build a relentless internal feedback loop. In today's fast-paced environment, relying on "the way things have always been done" is a quick path to stagnation.

The tools and systems that drive success change constantly. Whether you are strategizing digital content for high-traffic visibility or adapting to new industry trends, what worked perfectly last quarter might be entirely ineffective today. Constantly questioning your own methods ensures you are actively optimizing your approach rather than just coasting on outdated assumptions.

This same rigorous self-correction is crucial for intensive personal goals. When juggling a demanding professional shift with preparation for a major competitive exam, it is easy to settle into a rigid routine that might not actually be working. Asking "how can I do this better?" forces you to regularly audit your daily schedule, discard inefficient habits, and remove the fluff from your work and study blocks. It keeps you agile and prevents you from hitting a plateau.

Ultimately, questioning yourself builds the resilience needed to drop weak strategies without letting ego get in the way. Growth requires actively hunting for the flaws in your current approach so you can refine them.

Where does the quote come from? Elon Musk said this quote in an interview with the digital media platform Mashable, featuring their then-Chief Correspondent, Lance Ulanoff.

At the time of the interview in 2012, Musk was simultaneously running SpaceX, Tesla Motors, and serving as chairman of SolarCity. Because he was managing three massive, highly complex companies at once, the central theme of the interview was about productivity, management, and the "secrets" of a highly effective entrepreneur.

During the interview, Musk was discussing the "feedback loop" required for personal and professional growth. The full context of his advice is:

"I think it’s very important to have a feedback loop, where you’re constantly thinking about what you’ve done and how you could be doing it better. I think that’s the single best piece of advice: constantly think about how you could be doing things better and questioning yourself."

Other famous variations While this specific 2013 interview is the primary source, Musk has echoed similar sentiments in various commencement speeches and interviews with TED and Y Combinator, often framing it as:

“Don't just follow the trend.”

“Boil things down to their fundamental truths and reason up from there.”

Who is Elon Musk? Elon Reeve Musk is a South African-born entrepreneur, engineer and businessman widely regarded as one of the most transformative and polarising figures of the 21st century.

Born in Pretoria in 1971, he moved to Canada before eventually settling in the United States, where he co-founded the online payments company X.com, which later became PayPal.

He is the founder and chief executive of SpaceX, the private aerospace company that has fundamentally altered humanity's relationship with space travel, successfully launching and landing reusable rockets and securing contracts with NASA. He is also the chief executive of Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer that dragged the global automotive industry — often unwillingly — into the era of clean energy transportation.

In 2022, Musk acquired Twitter, rebranding it as X, in a $44 billion deal that sent shockwaves through the world of social media and sparked an ongoing debate about free speech, content moderation and the concentration of information-era power in the hands of a single individual. His company xAI, founded in 2023, is his most direct bet on the future of artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk's Personal Life Elon Musk's personal life has attracted as much attention as his professional ventures. He has eleven children with three women, writer Justine Wilson, with whom he shares five sons; Canadian musician Grimes, with whom he has three children; and Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive, with whom he has three more. He has spoken openly about his belief in the importance of population growth, a conviction that appears to animate both his family life and certain aspects of his public philosophy.

He has also been public about his diagnosis of Asperger's syndrome, a disclosure he made during a 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live that was widely praised for reducing stigma around neurodivergence in high-achieving individuals.

Elon Musk's Net Worth in 2026 Elon Musk remains the wealthiest individual on the planet by a considerable margin. His net worth in early 2026 is estimated at approximately $300 billion, a figure that fluctuates significantly with Tesla's share price and the valuation of his private companies.