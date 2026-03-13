Quote of the day: Maya Angelou's words of wisdom on success — ‘.…liking what you do, and liking how you do it'

Legendary poet and essayist Maya Angelou defined success as the appreciation of oneself, one's actions, and the manner in which those actions are performed. Her quote continues to inspire and motivate the young generation looking for success.

According to the internationally recognised and acclaimed writer, success is found in self-acceptance and enjoyment of both one’s work and the approach taken to achieve it.

Her career spanned nearly five decades during which she published seven autobiographies, three books of essays and several books of poetry. Besides this, she is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows.

Born in St Louis, Missouri She received several awards and more than 50 honorary degrees for her exceptional contribution to literature. A well-known civil rights activist, she was born on 4 April 1928 in St Louis, Missouri as Marguerite Annie Johnson. She fell victim to child abuse at a very tender age. She was deeply affected and disturbed by a tragedy early in life following which she developed her love for books and literature and her ability to listen and observe the world around her.

It was Maya Angelou's teacher and friend of her family, Bertha Flowers, who helped her come out of depression and embrace the love for reading through works of Charles Dickens, William Shakespeare, Edgar Allan Poe, Georgia Douglas Johnson and James Weldon Johnson, among others.

The anti-apartheid proponent “accomplished more than many artists hope to achieve in a lifetime,” writer and gender justice activist Marcia Ann Gillespie said. Angelou held many jobs and roles, she worked as professional dancer, composer, writer for singer Roberta Flack and movie scores composer. In addition to this, she wrote articles, short stories, TV scripts, documentaries, autobiographies and poetry.

She was honoured with multitude of awards in the 1970s, including more than thirty honorary degrees from colleges and universities from all over the world.

Angelou became a household name in 1993 after she recited her poem "On the Pulse of Morning" at the presidential inauguration of Bill Clinton. With this move, she became the first poet to make an inaugural recitation since Robert Frost at John F Kennedy's inauguration in 1961.

Top 10 famous quotes of Maya Angelou to improve outlook towards life “Determine to live life with flair and laughter.”

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”

“You have your humanity, and you must not allow anything to reduce that.”

“Continue to be bold, courageous. Try to chose the wisest thing and once you’ve chosen the wisest thing, go out and try to achieve it. Be it.”

“You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off of you.”

“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”

“My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who and how you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness.”

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

“The desire to reach for the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise.”

“Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in the world, but has not solved one yet.”

