Quote of the Day: Maya Angelou's wisest words to Oprah Winfrey - ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them’

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” poet Maya Angelou, ha uttered these words in conversation with Oprah Winfrey, during The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1997. Maya Angelou was, at her core, a witness. She observed the world, its cruelty, its beauty, its contradictions, and transformed what she saw into language that outlasted the moment it described. The writer and the activist were never really separate in her. The writing was the activism. The poetry was the protest.

What Does the Quote Mean? Maya Angelou said these words during a candid televised conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 1997 — one of many deeply personal exchanges the two women shared over the course of their decades-long friendship. The context was human relationships: the patterns of hurt, denial, and misplaced hope that keep people tethered to those who have already demonstrated, through their actions, exactly who they are.

Angelou went on to write six further volumes of autobiography, several collections of poetry, and numerous essays. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the United States' highest civilian honour — from President Barack Obama in 2011. She died on 28 May 2014 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at the age of 86.

Maya Angelou's Early Life and Personal Journey Angelou's early life was marked by trauma, displacement, and a resilience that would come to define both her character and her art. At the age of eight, she was sexually assaulted by her mother's boyfriend, a man named Freeman.

When she disclosed the abuse and Freeman was subsequently killed, likely by her uncles, the young Maya Angelou fell into a silence that lasted nearly five years, convinced that her voice had caused a man's death.

It was a teacher and family friend in Stamps, a woman named Bertha Flowers, who coaxed her back to language, reading poetry aloud to her and insisting she learn to love words again. It was, Angelou later said, the intervention that saved her life.

As a teenager Maya Angelou became the first African American female streetcar conductor in San Francisco. At sixteen, she gave birth to her son, Guy Johnson, whom she raised largely alone through years of considerable financial hardship.

Maya Angelou worked across an extraordinary range of occupations in her youth — cook, nightclub dancer, sex worker, singer, and actress — experiences she wrote about with unflinching candour. She was briefly married twice.

Maya Angelou's Activism Angelou's political commitments were inseparable from her art. In the late 1950s and 1960s she was a prominent figure in the American Civil Rights Movement, working directly alongside both Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X- two men whose approaches to racial justice differed sharply but whom she admired and supported in turn.

At the invitation of King, she served as the Northern Coordinator for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, helping to organise fundraising and community outreach. The assassination of King on 4 April 1968 — which fell on her birthday — devastated her so profoundly that she refused to celebrate her birthday for years, instead sending flowers to King's widow, Coretta Scott King.

Maya Angelou spent several years in Africa during the 1960s, living in Egypt and Ghana, where she worked as a journalist and editor and became part of a broader community of African American expatriates who had chosen to live on the continent. The experience deepened her understanding of the African diaspora and sharpened her politics considerably.

In her later decades, Angelou remained an outspoken advocate on issues of racial justice, gender equality, and the dignity of marginalised communities. She delivered her poem On the Pulse of Morning at the inauguration of President Bill Clinton in 1993, becoming only the second poet in American history to recite at a presidential inauguration. The poem was a public act of witness- to history, to suffering, and to the possibility of renewal.