Quote of the day: Meryl Streep on individuality, uniqueness- ‘What makes you different or weird, that’s your….’

Meryl Streep, regarded as one of the most accomplished actors in modern cinema, is known for her command of accents and has often inspired many with her craft and her words.
"What makes you different or weird, that’s your strength.” This simple quote by Streep is a lesson in self-positioning.
Meryl Streep's words imply that the one thing you find unusual about yourself, whether it is your accent, background, working style, personality, creative instinct, or way of seeing problems, can become your strongest suit if you learn how to use it with confidence.
The quote challenges the "cookie-cutter" mindset. Many professionals try to sound like everyone else in meetings, write like everyone else in presentations, dress like everyone else in leadership rooms, or build products that imitate competitors. Her advice is the opposite: one should not erase what makes them distinct; refine it until it becomes useful, memorable, and credible.
It serves as a reminder that each individual is unique. Their strengths and weaknesses are what make them special. It is also a lesson for leaders and those in managerial roles that teams win through difference, not sameness. A strong organisation needs analytical thinkers, emotional communicators, fast executors, sceptics, storytellers, operators, and risk-takers. The leader’s job is not to make everyone identical, but to identify each person’s unique edge and place it where it can create the most value.
Meryl Streep's words matter today more than ever, as we live in a world heavily influenced by social media, where one person starts a trend, and the rest follow. Often, people like to repeat what others have been doing to ensure they garner more views and attention. By doing so, people often forget that their individuality is what makes them stand out. Many people do not realise that this is where their strength lies, and it is something that should be nurtured.
To realise your potential and understand yourself better, here's how you can implement this:
Notice what makes you different: Think of traits or habits that people often call "different" about you. Instead of dismissing them, connect each to a personal strength, such as how it might help you think more creatively, stay organised, understand others better, or solve problems deeply.
Use your perspective: In everyday conversations, at home, with friends, or in group settings—make it a habit to share one thought or question that others might hesitate to bring up. Your viewpoint can open up better discussions or solutions.
Avoid copying others blindly: When you feel tempted to follow what everyone else is doing, pause and ask yourself: What feels more natural or meaningful to me? Choose actions and habits that fit your own style instead of just imitating others.
Play to your strengths: Organise your daily tasks around what you naturally do well. If you’re good at planning, take charge of organising your day.
Turn self-doubt into identity: If something about you feels “different” or awkward, try to reframe it as your signature trait. That uniqueness can become something people recognise you for, whether it’s how you think, communicate, or approach challenges.
Stay consistent with your uniqueness: Being different works best when it’s reliable. Build simple routines, set small goals, and check your progress regularly so your individuality leads to clarity and steady growth.
Meryl Streep was born Mary Louise Streep in Summit, New Jersey, on June 22, 1949. She studied drama at Vassar College and Yale University before moving to New York, making her Broadway debut in 1975 and later breaking through on screen with The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, The Devil Wears Prada, and The Iron Lady. Streep has received 21 Academy Award nominations and won three Oscars, including for Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, and The Iron Lady.
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