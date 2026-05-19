Quote of the Day: Meryl Streep on life and loss — 'Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people….'

A powerful Quote of the Day often becomes more meaningful during moments of uncertainty, grief, or reflection. Difficult experiences frequently remind people how fragile life can be, making certain words resonate more deeply than usual. In such moments, the thoughts shared by artists, writers, and public figures often capture emotions that many people struggle to articulate themselves.

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“Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift,” said acclaimed actress Meryl Streep. The quote reflects a universal truth about how experiences of loss can transform the way people view time, relationships, and the ordinary moments of daily life.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in modern cinema, Streep has spent decades building a career defined by emotional depth, versatility, and remarkable technical skill. Born Mary Louise Streep on 22 June 1949 in Summit, New Jersey, she developed an interest in performance at an early age. She later studied drama and costume design at Vassar College before earning a Master of Fine Arts degree in drama from Yale University in 1975.

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Streep made her Broadway debut in 1975 with the play Trelawny of the “Wells”. Her first feature film appearance came in Julia, but it was The Deer Hunter that brought her widespread recognition. Around the same time, she earned critical acclaim and an Emmy Award for her role in the television miniseries Holocaust.

Over the following decades, Streep established herself as one of Hollywood’s most respected performers. She won Academy Awards for her performances in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, and The Iron Lady. Her portrayal of a Polish survivor in Sophie's Choice is still widely regarded as one of the finest performances in cinema history.

Her filmography also includes celebrated roles in Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison County, The Devil Wears Prada, and Julie & Julia. Beyond acting, Streep has received several prestigious honours, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Kennedy Center Honors.

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What the quote implies The meaning behind Streep’s Quote of the Day reflects a deeply human understanding of loss and gratitude. Many people move through life believing there will always be more time — more opportunities, more conversations, and more chances to reconnect with loved ones. However, personal loss often changes that assumption entirely.

When Streep says each day is “a gift,” she highlights how grief can reshape perspective. The passing of loved ones frequently reminds people that life is temporary and unpredictable. Suddenly, ordinary moments — sharing a meal, speaking to family, watching a sunset, or simply waking up to another day — begin to feel more valuable.

The quote also encourages gratitude in a world where people are often consumed by future ambitions, deadlines, and anxieties. Rather than constantly chasing the next milestone, Streep’s words suggest there is value in appreciating the present moment and recognising the people who are part of everyday life.

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Her reflection resonates because it is simple, honest, and universally relatable. Almost everyone experiences loss at some point, and with it comes a greater awareness of how fragile human existence can be.

Other memorable quotes by Meryl Streep Beyond this Quote of the Day, Meryl Streep has shared several observations about empathy, creativity, confidence, and individuality. Some of her most memorable quotes include:

“The great gift of human beings is that we have the power of empathy, we can all sense a mysterious connection to each other.”

“Acting is not about being someone different. It’s finding the similarity in what is apparently different, then finding myself in there.”

“I think the best role models for women are people who are fruitfully and confidently themselves, who bring light into the world.”

“You don't have to be famous. You just have to make your mother and father proud of you.”

“Put blinders on to those things that conspire to hold you back, especially the ones in your own head.” As a Quote of the Day, Streep’s reflection continues to resonate because it speaks to a timeless truth about the human experience. In a world that often moves too quickly, her words serve as a reminder to appreciate the present, value relationships, and recognise that every day carries meaning simply because it is another chance to live.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.