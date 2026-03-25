Quote of the day: Nelson Mandela's lesson on resilience — 'Do not judge me by my success, judge me by how many times…'

Nelson Mandela, one of the most iconic leaders of the 20th century, continues to be a global symbol of freedom, resilience, and moral courage. Known as a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, Mandela's words still inspire generations.

Quote of the day by Nelson Mandela In Quote of the day, we focus on one of the most inspiring quotes by Mandela- “Do not judge me by my success, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

What does the quote mean? Simply put, the quote implies that a person should not be measured by their success, but rather by their perseverance and resilience after they fail and get back up again bravely. Mandela's thought-provoking words serve as a reminder that success and failure are part of life, and they should not be used as a yardstick against which a person is measured.

What shapes a person is not the lack of struggle but the ability to stand up strong every time and face another challenge. Anybody can appear successful when things are going their way, but to be mentally and emotionally strong when nothing is going your way, that is something that shows true character and a person's inner power. While perseverance indicates a person's ability to keep going ahead despite obstacles, resilience shows their ability to recover quickly from a setback or a failure. Individuals need to have both qualities.

The quote reminds us not to see our failures as permanent setbacks, and to let them take over the best of us. Every setback, every failure must be viewed in a positive light and should be considered a blessing in disguise, one that only existed to teach something that we needed to learn. The quote, indirectly, also reminds us to have a positive outlook and a strong mind, one that can withstand every obstacle and focus on the learnings and not just the outcomes.

Individuals must also remember that every setback that they face is only bringing them closer to success. Every time a person fails or falls, the setback serves as an opportunity to become more self-aware and to understand oneself better. Mandela's life serves as a testament to this idea. Despite spending several years in prison, he did not accept defeat and continued with his fight against the system, and eventually he succeeded.

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Who was Nelson Mandela? Born on 18 July 1918 in Mvezo, South Africa, Nelson Mandela went on to become the nation’s first Black president. He was born to Chief Henry Mandela of the Madiba clan, part of the Xhosa-speaking Tembu community. After his father’s death, Mandela was taken in and raised by Jongintaba, the acting regent of the Tembu.