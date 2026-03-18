Quote of the Day on business by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: ‘In the long run, the best businesses are those that can…’

Quote of the Day, 18 March: “In the long run, the best businesses are those that can adapt fastest.” — Jeff Bezos

An inspirational quote of the day often resonates with almost everyone because it can capture different aspects of the human life in just a few words. They guide us on how to live live and build a business while getting hold of the best strategy to be successful. That is what Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has said in his Quote of the Day — a valuable lesson on making a business successful.

Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon from humble beginnings and made it one of the largest e-commerce and tech companies in the world, has often shared his insights on making a business successful. The quote of the day on 18 March by Jeff Bezos is one of the many inspirational quotes from him that capture the essence of the entrepreneurial energy.

Quote of the Day today on 18 March by Jeff Bezos Quote of the Day by Jeff Bezos —

“In the long run, the best businesses are those that can adapt fastest."

Quote of the day on 18 March: What does Jeff Bezos' quote mean? This quote of the day today by Jeff Bezos essentially captures the secret to run a business. The quote has been widely attributed to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Advertisement

Today's quote of the day reflects themes from Amazon shareholder letters, particularly 2016–2018, when Bezos was still running Amazon as the company's CEO.

The quote reflects the importance one should give to flexibility and responsiveness in a world that is always changing. It talks about how change is the only constant and how markets, technology, and customer preferences always evolve.

The quote also brings out the importance of how companies can find success by not just focusing on one thing but by finding ways to quickly adapt when conditions change. Speed is also an evolving factor in this case as it is not just about whether a company embraces changes but how quickly it can change.

Who is Jeff Bezos? Jeff Bezos is one of the most successful business moguls today. He is the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon — one of the largest e-commerce and tech companies in the world.

Advertisement

Born in Albuquerque, and raised in Houston and Miami, Jeff Bezos comes from humble backgrounds. His parents got divorced when he was just 17 months old, due to his father's problem with alcoholism.

Jeff Bezos early life and education After graduating from high school in 1982, Jeff Bezos enrolled himself in physics at the Princeton University. But he eventually switched to electrical engineering and computer science. Bezos graduated from Princeton in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE), summa cum laude.

After his graduation, Jeff Bezos was offered jobs in Intel, Bell Labs, and Andersen Consulting, among others. He initially worked at Fitel, a fintech telecommunications start-up. There, he built a network for international trade. After his first stint. he joined a newly created hedge fund called DE Shaw & Co. and became the company's fourth senior vice-president by age 30.

Advertisement

Jeff Bezos wife and marriage While working at DE Shaw, Jeff Bezos met novelist MacKenzie Scott in 1992. She was a researcher at the firm. The couple quickly started dating and married a year later. They adopted a daughter from China and have three sons together.

In January 2019, Bezos and his wife MacKenzie released a joint statement revealing that they were getting divorced after 25 years of staying together in the marriage. Their divorce was one of the biggest in terms of finances, with Scott getting $35.6 billion in Amazon stock. Scott has since donated most of this money to various charities.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos started dating media personality Lauren Sánchez, an affair that reports describe as the cause of his divorce with Scott. The couple got engaged in 2023 and married two years later in 2025.

Advertisement

How did Jeff Bezos start Amazon? Jeff Bezos started Amazon with MacKenzie Scott in 1994 from a garage in Seattle. He got the idea when he saw how in demand internet wants and initially opened an online bookstore.

Three years after Bezos founded Amazon, he took it public with an initial public offering (IPO). After that, he expanded to new products and made Amazon successful beyond expectations.

Bezos also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company manufacturing rockets; he briefly flew to space in one of these rockets in 2021.

Jeff Bezos net worth Jeff Bezos is one of the wealthiest persons in the world, thanks to the huge success of Amazon and his other companies. According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires, Jeff Bezos is the fourth richest person in the world.

Advertisement

Jeff Bezos net worth is a massive $228.3 billion, according to Forbes.

More quotes by Jeff Bezos “Disagree and commit is a really important principle that saves a lot of arguing”.

“If you double the number of experiments you do per year, you’re going to double your inventiveness.”

“It’s hard to remember for you guys, but for me it’s like yesterday I was driving the packages to the post office myself, and hoping one day we could afford a forklift.”

“If you can make a decision with analysis, you should do so. But it turns out in life that your most important decisions are always made with instinct and intuition, taste, heart.”

“If you do build a great experience, customers tell each other about that. Word of mouth is very powerful.”

Advertisement

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in