Quote of the Day on ‘CEO Math’ by Jensen Huang: ‘The more you buy, the more you save…’

Quote of the Day, 17 March: “The more you buy, the more you save… That’s called CEO math. It’s not accurate, but it is correct” — Jensen Huang

Quotes have a unique ability to express deep ideas with just a few words, be it on any topic ranging from life, inspiration, technology to war and lessons. Quotes have the power to make readers pause and reflect, and think about how they could incorporate the views in their lives. They make you think and trigger deep conversations in both personal and societal contexts.

Today's quote of the day by Jensen Huang inspires anyone who wants to start a business or wants to grow a business. Here is what you should know about the Quote of the Day on 17 March by Jensen Huang on the topic of business.

Quote of the day today by Jensen Huang on business Quote of the day by Jensen Huang — “The more you buy, the more you save… That’s called CEO math. It’s not accurate, but it is correct.”

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Quote of the day on 17 March: What does Jensen Huang's quote mean? Jensen Huang quote of the day today on 17 March may come off as a bit of a paradox. Traditionally, buying more means that you are using up your savings. However, according to the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, this does not apply to CEOs. He calls his philosophy inaccurate but argues that this is the correct way for CEOs to go forward.

Jensen Huang's quote of the day is meant to inspire CEOs and offers tips on running a business.

Quote of the day today: Enhancing performance by investing more Jensen Huang said this quote of the day today ahead of Computex, an annual technology exposition held in Taiwan. He explained his view by arguing why companies should invest their capital in both graphics processing units (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs).

According to Huang, the two systems can function autonomously, and can reduce the time it takes. This effectively reduces the cost of running operations.

“We add a GPU, a $500 GPU, to a $1,000 PC, and the performance increases tremendously,” he said. “We do this in a data centre. A billion-dollar data center, we add $500 million worth of GPUs, and all of a sudden, it becomes an AI factory.”

Jensen Huang's quote of the day is especially important at a time when there is an AI boom. This quote will help CEOs plan their business strategy for the years to come.

Who is Jensen Huang? Jensen Huang is a Taiwanese-origin American business executive, known for his company Nvidia — which is now the most valuable business in the world. Apart from being the CEO and founder of Nvidia, Jensen Huang is an electrical engineer, and philanthropist.

Under the leadership of Jensen Huang, Nvidia saw a massive growth during the AI boom that started in 2020. Under him, Nvidia grew to be the largest company by market capitalisation and became the first ever to touch a $5 trillion market cap. Nvidia achieved this feat in October 2025, and no other company has taken that feather away from its crown yet.

Early life and education Jensen Huang was born to Taiwanese parents who immigrated to the United States. Huang was born in Taipei, Taiwan, on February 17, 1963. He is the younger of two brothers.

Jensen Huang's father Huang Hsing-tai was a chemical engineer at an oil refinery, while his mother Lo Tsai-hsiu was a schoolteacher. It was his mother that taught Huang English, selecting 10 words of the language for her son to memorise everyday.

He was sent to the United States by his parents when he was just 9 years old. years later, his parents moved to the country too and they settled there. Huang started his first job when he was just 15.

Jensen Huang was a bright kid since his childhood and completed his graduation from the, Oregon State University, where he graduated with the highest honours. He then earned his masters degree from the Stanford University in 1992 while working as a microchip designer.

His career break came in 1993, when he founded Nvidia with fellow engineers engineers Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The three founded the company during one meeting at a breakfast booth at Denny's.

Jensen Huang wife and family Jensen Huang met his wife Lori when he was 17. The two met in college while they were engineering lab partners.

The couple got married in 1985. While Lori Huang keeps a low profile, she has been a critical support to her husband. According to Britannica, she and her husband co-founded the philanthropic Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation.

They have two children together — Madison and Spencer. Both have worked in roles at Nvidia.

Jensen Huang net worth Jensen Huang net worth saw a meteoric rise over the past few years, thanks to the AI boom across the world that made Nvidia what it is now. According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires, Jensen Huang net worth is $158.7 billion. He is the seventh richest person in the world.

More quotes by Jensen Huang “I believe that computing demand has increased by 1 million times in the last two years. It is the feeling that we all have. It is the feeling every startup has.”

“We now are seeing a breakthrough in physical AI, in robotics, autonomous systems.”

“Over the next 5 years, we're going to scale into with Blackwell, with Rubin and follow-ons to scale into effectively a $3 trillion to $4 trillion AI infrastructure opportunity.”

“The company’s organisation is like a race car. It has to be a machine that the CEO knows how to drive.”

“We have a responsibility to use technology to make the world a better place.”