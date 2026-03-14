Legendary investor, billionaire and former manager of Fidelity’s Magellan Fund, Peter Lynch frequently shares essential insights on money and investments with focus on long-term investing. His principles, views and investing vision remain profoundly popular with both aspirational investors and seasoned professionals.

Quote of the Day by Peter Lynch “Wonderful companies become risky investments when people overpay for them.”

What does Peter Lynch's quote mean? The above quote is an excerpt from Peter Lynch's first book, 1989's ‘One Up on Wall Street’, that is based on the ace investor's learnings as portfolio manager at Fidelity's Magellan Fund, which generated 29% annual returns during the 1977-1990 period. He transformed the fund from a $20 million vehicle to $13 billion solidifying his name in the legendary investors' Hall of Fame.

Though decades old, the book provides invaluable ideas and insights for investors aiming to navigate the challenges and complexities of the equity markets. And the visionary believes that one key strategy is to only purchase stocks at the right price.

Lynch believes that paying too much can turn “wonderful” companies into risky investments. And he is not alone. A learning that Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett took from his biggest blunder was this: “If you pay too much for them, you can turn a good business into a bad investment.”

What this means in effect is that a good business should grow and provide a higher rate of return than what you spent on it. However, if you pay too much, just because you got attached to a name or a company, and it does not give adequate returns — that's a loss.

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Lynch has often advised that investors should train themselves to identify undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and look beyond well-known names for hidden gems. This is the key to making real wealth and can uncover numerous excellent opportunities.

Who is Peter Lynch? Peter Lynch's legacy is primarily built upon his extraordinary 13-year tenure (1977-1990) as the manager of Fidelity Magellan Fund. During this period, he transformed a relatively obscure fund into the largest mutual fund in the world, growing its assets under management from $20 million to over $14 billion.

More impressively, he achieved an astounding average annual return of 29.2%, nearly doubling the S&P 500's return over the same period.

After retiring from Magellan at the young age of 46 to spend more time with his family, Lynch continued to be an influential figure.

He authored several bestselling books, including One Up on Wall Street and Beating the Street, which demystified investing for millions and cemented his reputation as a champion of the individual investor.