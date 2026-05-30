Quote of the Day: Priyanka Chopra on self-worth and independence — ‘I buy my own diamonds’

Few Indian celebrities have successfully navigated both Bollywood and Hollywood while building a global brand around talent, ambition and self-belief. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of them. From winning the Miss World crown in 2000 to becoming a leading actor, producer, entrepreneur and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra has consistently challenged stereotypes and expanded the definition of success for Indian women on the world stage.

Born on 18 July 1982, Priyanka Chopra first gained recognition after winning the Miss World pageant at the age of 18. She went on to establish herself as one of Bollywood's most accomplished actors through films such as Fashion (2008), where she portrayed a model navigating the industry's harsh realities, and Barfi! (2012), which earned widespread critical acclaim. Her international breakthrough came with the American television series Quantico, making her the first South Asian woman to headline a major US network drama.

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Beyond entertainment, Chopra has become a vocal advocate for education, women's rights and child welfare through her work with UNICEF. Her marriage to singer and actor Nick Jonas in 2018 further cemented her status as a global cultural figure.

Among the many statements she has made about ambition, identity and success, one quote stands out for its message on financial independence and relationships.

The Quote “I buy my own diamonds. I don’t need someone to buy them for me. When a guy comes into my life it’ll not be for the diamonds, it’ll not be for the cars, it’ll not be for the homes.”

What the quote implies At its core, Chopra's statement is about self-reliance.

The first part of the quote — “I buy my own diamonds. I don’t need someone to buy them for me” — reflects financial independence and confidence in one's achievements. Rather than viewing luxury or success as something that must come through another person, Chopra frames them as the outcome of her own hard work and accomplishments.

The second half of the quote shifts the focus from material success to relationships. By saying that a future partner would not be valued for “diamonds”, “cars” or “homes”, she highlights a belief that genuine relationships should be built on emotional compatibility, mutual respect and shared values rather than financial dependence or social status.

The statement also challenges long-standing assumptions about gender roles. Traditionally, women have often been portrayed as seeking security through a partner's wealth or position. Chopra's words reject that narrative and instead position personal achievement and self-worth as independent of any romantic relationship.

Why it matters today The quote continues to resonate because it reflects the realities of a changing world.

More women than ever before are building successful careers, managing their finances and making independent life choices. Yet social expectations around relationships and financial dependency have not disappeared completely. Chopra's perspective offers an alternative framework: build your own foundation first, then seek relationships that add meaning rather than necessity.

For young professionals, the quote also carries an important lesson about self-esteem. Financial independence is not merely about earning money; it is about creating options, maintaining autonomy and making decisions from a position of strength rather than obligation.

In an era dominated by social media, where wealth and luxury are frequently used as measures of success, Chopra's statement shifts attention toward something deeper — knowing your worth regardless of external validation.

A lesson for professionals and entrepreneurs

The quote has relevance beyond personal relationships. In business and careers, individuals who develop self-reliance often make stronger long-term decisions. Financial independence can provide the freedom to take calculated risks, pursue entrepreneurial opportunities, negotiate confidently and walk away from situations that do not align with personal values.

Chopra's journey itself reflects this principle. Whether moving from Bollywood to Hollywood, launching production ventures or advocating for global causes, her career demonstrates a willingness to chart an independent path rather than follow conventional expectations.

The broader lesson is that success is most meaningful when it is self-earned. External recognition, wealth and status may enhance life, but they should not define personal value.

About Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. A former Miss World winner, she has worked across Hindi cinema and Hollywood, starred in films including Fashion, Barfi! and The Sky Is Pink, and led the American television series Quantico. She also serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and is widely recognised for her advocacy work related to children's welfare, education and women's empowerment.