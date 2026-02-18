Quote of the day by Ray Dalio: ‘Great collaboration like playing jazz… need to listen to people you're playing with’

Quote of the day: Ray Dalio, American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager and founder of Bridgewater Associates LP is active on social media, sharing his principles, life lessons and other investing gems with followers over the years.

Some recent advice he posted for entrepreneurs, views collaboration like playing jazz, noting that one needs to listen to their teammates. We take a look at what Ray Dalio said, and what this could mean for you.

Quote of the day by Ray Dalio “Great collaboration feels like playing jazz… To do the right thing at the right moment you need to really listen to the people you're playing with so that you can understand where they're going.”

What does Ray Dalio's quote mean? In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which the Dalio called his “principle of the day”, the ace investor said great collaboration feels like playing jazz with the core message being that one needs to listen to their teammates.

Explaining his thought process, the American billionaire wrote: “In jazz, there's no script. You have to figure things out as you go along. Sometimes you need to sit back and let others drive things; other times, you blare it out yourself. To do the right thing at the right moment you need to really listen to the people you're playing with so that you can understand where they're going.”

The point here is that playing your instrument (your strength), without taking into account what others in the team bring to the table could lead to discord. In order to have a symphony, all players need to play at their timed moments and keep an ear out for their entry and exit onto the stage.

Dalio added: “All great creative collaboration should feel the same way. Combining your different skills like different instruments, improvising creatively, and at the same time subordinating yourself to the goals of the group leads to playing great music together.”

Here he notes that teamwork and collaboration call for keeping the goals of the institutions above personal and egoistical wants.

But there is an art to this, especially in larger numbers, he added, “It's important to keep in mind what number of collaborators will play well together: A talented duo can improvise beautifully, as can a trio or quartet. But gather ten musicians and no matter how talented they are, it's probably going to be too many unless they're carefully orchestrated.”

Here, Dalio has highlighted the importance of leadership (as with a conductor for an orchestra), and direction, especially for larger teams that may not or cannot, at all times know what end goals the other moving parts of a broad entity are working towards.

Who is Ray Dalio? About the legendary investor Born on 8 August 1949 as Raymond Thomas Dalio, the American billionaire is co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, which he founded from his New York City bedroom in 1975. At 2013, it was the largest hedge fund in the world.

Notably, Dalio's late Italian American father Marino Dallolio (1911–2002) was a jazz musician.

Dalio has over the years also authored a number of books, including Principles: Life & Work (2017), focused on corporate management and investment philosophy; and The Changing World Order (2021), which examined why nations fail or succeed.

In 2024, he was ranked 124 on Forbes' Richest People in the World with a net worth of $15.4 billion. The Bloomberg Billionaire's Index on date estimates his wealth at $19.9 billion and ranked at 128th on its list.