Quote of the Day by Ray Dalio: ‘Almost impossible for people without integrity to…’

Ray Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund manager and founder-chairman of Bridgewater Associates LP believes that integrity is important for professional and personal happiness and fulfilment. The ace investor believes that people without integrity “lose touch with their own values” and thus find it difficult to be happy, and “almost impossible to be their best”.

The American billionaire investor is known for active engagement on social media, where over the years he has shared a number of his principles, life lessons and other investing gems with followers. Some of his advice includes how to build an all-weather portfolio that can balance risk in amid a volatile equity market; and why difficulties and failures are great teachers.

Quote of the Day by Ray Dalio “Have integrity and demand it from others… People who are one way on the inside and another on the outside become conflicted and often lose touch with their own values. It's difficult for them to be happy and almost impossible for them to be their best.”

What does Ray Dalio's quote mean In a ‘Principle of the day’ post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dalio emphasised the importance of integrity in life, noting that the English word originates from the Latin source integritas — meaning “one” or “whole”.

He explained, “People who are one way on the inside and another way on the outside — i.e., not “whole” — lack integrity; they have “duality” instead.”

Why is it important to be consistent in words and actions? Dalio elaborated that while presenting one view and foregoing it in the moment because it is easier to avoid conflict, embarrassment or achieve a short-term goal, the second and third-order effects “are immense”.

What this means is that sticking to your morals, ethics and principles in private and public, even in hard circumstances, is important for your mental and physical well-being and by extension your relationships and professional performance. “People who are one way on the inside and another on the outside become conflicted and often lose touch with their own values. It's difficult for them to be happy and almost impossible for them to be their best,” he added.

Overarchingly Dalio, eschews comfort over honesty and believes that facing hurdles head-on is a benefit in the long-term. Similarly, he also called on leaders to implement “radical transparency”, as the communication style “forces issues to the surface” and allows the organisation to draw on the talents and insights of all its members to solve them.

Bridgewater Associates' billionaire founder — Ray Dalio Born on 8 August 1949 as Raymond Thomas Dalio, the American billionaire is co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, which he founded from his New York City bedroom in 1975. At 2013, it was the largest hedge fund in the world. Notably, Dalio's late Italian American father Marino Dallolio (1911–2002) was a jazz musician.

Dalio has over the years also authored a number of books, including Principles: Life & Work (2017), focused on corporate management and investment philosophy; and The Changing World Order (2021), which examined why nations fail or succeed.

In 2024, he was ranked 124 on Forbes' Richest People in the World with a net worth of $15.4 billion. The Bloomberg Billionaire's Index on date estimates his wealth at $19.9 billion and ranked at 128th on its list.